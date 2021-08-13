Dewar’s pairs new cask finish with special burger

Dewar’s is celebrating the launch of the latest additions to its innovative Cask Finish Series, Caribbean Smooth and Ilegal Smooth, into bars in the UK.

It will have a Burger & ’Ball experience in London this month and a host of partnerships with other venues across the country this summer.

Dewar’s has created an alternative to the traditional with its Cask Finish series, where its blended Scotch whisky has been influenced by the exotic flavours of Mexico and the Caribbean.

Both inspired by the fusion of cultures that can be found in the new range, Truffle London will create special twists on its infamous burgers, whilst a menu of Dewar’s hero Highball cocktails will be on tap – curated to pair perfectly, by the lead creative at Mr Lyan Studio, and Dewar’s creative consultant Mark Low.

Dewar’s 8-Year-Old Ilegal Smooth, finished in Ilegal Mezcal casks, is a pioneering spirit, with Dewar’s being one of the first to age Scotch whisky in Mezcal barrels following a change in Scotch Whisky Association regulations in 2019.

Dewar’s Ilegal Smooth offers a uniquely smoky, punchy taste, followed by rich caramel and with notes of fresh sliced

green pepper.

Aged in rum casks that once held some of the finest rums of the Caribbean, each drop of Dewar’s 8-Year-Old Caribbean Smooth has distinct notes of brown sugar, creamy caramel and bright tropical fruits.

The Burger & ’Ball pairing menu will include Dewar’s Ilegal Smooth Highball and Truffle London classic burger. The highball pairs the smoky notes of the whisky with aromatic Sumac and cloves and contrasting floral notes of St-Germain Elderflower liqueur.

The highball is elevated by Truffle London’s classic beef & smoked bacon patty in a brioche bun, topped with sweet fig jam, crispy onions, gooey raclette cheese and smothered in their favourite truffle mayonnaise and paired together to bring out the smoky and earthy notes of both the burger and the highball.

Alternatively, if curious tastemakers can’t make it to the pop up, they can also enjoy a range of Caribbean Smooth or Ilegal Smooth cocktails at the Kelvingrove Café and The Gate in Scotland, with The Alchemist and

The Caledonian from October.

The Burger & ‘Ball experience will run for a limited time only from 20 to 21 August at Truffle London, from midday-11pm on Friday and from 5pm-11pm on Saturday with prices starting at £10 for one Burger & ‘Ball pairing.

For more information visit www.dewars.com.