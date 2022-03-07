Crabbie’s launch 22 Years Old Orkney Single Cask Expression

Historic Edinburgh whisky producers John Crabbie & Co have today (7 March) unveiled a new single cask bottling of 22 Years Old Orkney Single Malt Whisky, finished for extraordinary flavour in a rare Palo Cortado sherry cask.

Just 253 bottles of this special new dram are being released under the signature of renowned master blender Dr Kirstie McCallum, who took charge of the Crabbie’s whisky portfolio last year.

After spending 21 years in ex-bourbon casks, this peated Orkney single malt was transferred to a highly coveted Palo Cortado sherry cask, hand selected by Dr Kirstie, before being left to rest for a final six months at Crabbie’s warehouse in Edinburgh’s port of Leith area.

Bottled at 47.5%, the influence of this unusual sherry – described as Amontillado on the nose and Oloroso on the mouth – gives a wonderfully complex and rounded quality to the spicey smokiness of the finished whisky.

This exclusive new bottling continues Crabbie’s legacy of whisky innovation and excellence, with the new expression being hailed as a rare treat for whisky fans.

Dr Kirstie said: ‘This beautiful, single cask Orkney single malt is a very special whisky, an unusual coming together of the wonderfully smoky flavours of the original bourbon-matured dram with so much depth and richness from one of the world’s rarest and most coveted sherries.

‘And with only a few hundred bottles going on sale, I’m sure it will delight for drinkers looking for something special to enjoy.

‘It gives me enormous pride to be continuing the founder’s legacy: of producing unique, unexpected and great quality whiskies for everyone to enjoy.’

Crabbie 22 Years Old Orkney Single Malt is bottled at 47.5% and is non-chill filtered with natural colour. It is available from Whisky Exchange and whisky-online with an RRP of £175.

Find out more at crabbiewhisky.com