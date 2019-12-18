Big Peat’s 10th birthday ends with special release

Islay Malt Scotch Whisky brand Big Peat has unveiled the final release in this Aged Trilogy Vintage Series – the 27 Years Old Black Edition.

The limited edition bottling follows the Gold Edition, aged 25 years and launched in 2017, and last year’s 26 Years Old Platinum Edition, and completes a trio of mature, refined and collectable Big Peat Malt Whiskies.

Bottled at 48.3% alcohol strength and offered without colouring or chill-filtration, Big Peat’s Black Edition is said to carry a ‘complex amalgam of barbequed meats, coal dust and rock salt’.

Established in 2009, Big Peat has celebrated ‘his’ 10th anniversary throughout 2019, kicking off celebrations with a 10 Years Old Limited Edition followed by extensive digital activation including an online birthday party and social media content.

The new Big Peat 27 Years Old Black Edition will be available from specialist spirits retailers globally from January 2020.

Just 3,000 bottles exist.

Find out more at www.douglaslaing.com