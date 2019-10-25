Bespoke 30 litre whisky casks on sale at distillery

Raasay Distillery is offering bespoke 30 litre casks of its very first expression of the Raasay single malt.

Proud to chart its own course, Raasay Distillery’s Scotch whisky oak casks are available to purchase on the distillery’s website and are priced from £999.

The smaller casks make the island’s first expression more accessible to whisky lovers across the world and having been made using wood from ex-Speyside casks, they have ensured that the flavour of the final whisky are finely balanced.

The smaller casks will sit alongside the 190 litre first-fill ex-American whiskey casks which are also available to purchase online at £5000.

All Raasay spirit is produced and distilled on the island, using only Scottish barley, distillers’ yeast and mineral-rich water sourced and filtered directly from a Celtic well on site.

A long fermentation period brings a rich, characterful flavour to the Raasay spirit before it even touches the oak of a cask.

While the whisky matures, cask owners can come and visit their cask, staying in Raasay Distillery’s four-star accommodation, Borodale House. After the whisky is bottled, owners can also keep their empty cask as a treasured memento.

The casks are available to buy HERE.