A decade of music festival marked with whisky

Tiree Music Festival teamed up with Tiree Whisky Company to produce a specially commissioned small batch Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky to commemorate 10 years of the stunning, remote island festival.

Put into cask at around the same time the plans for the first ever TMF were starting to take shape, the exclusive 43% whisky is limited to around just 380 bottles.

It was bottled and released for the 10th Tiree Music Festival held last weekend.

Like the festival it was named after, the dram has spent the last decade maturing. Tiree Music Festival has flourished from a capacity crowd of 600 in 2010 to an event which welcomes more than 2000 people each year – three times the population of Tiree.

A smooth dram that’s easy on the palate, TMF10 Whisky does not feature any peat and is best served with good music and sunshine on Tiree.

Ian Smith, director of Tiree Whisky Company Ltd, said: ‘Both Tiree Music Festival and Tiree Whisky Company wanted to celebrate TMF’s tenth anniversary with something special. A tasting panel consisting the TMF and Tiree Whisky Company directors, as well as some friends of the festival, sampled drams from seven different casks before a final decision was made on this particular whisky to mark the occasion. It’s the perfect tribute to a Tiree treasure.’

Stewart MacLennan, director of Tiree Music Festival, said: ‘It’s been 10 years since we dreamed up an island festival on Tiree and it’s amazing to see how its grown in the time since.

‘2019 is an important milestone for everyone involved in the festival so it seems only fitting to mark it with this special commission that captures the unique beauty and spirit of the island.’

TMF10 Whisky is the second whisky bottling from Tiree Whisky Company Ltd and follows on from the successful first bottling of The Cairnsmuir, which was released at A’ Bhuain (Tiree’s Homecoming) in 2016.

Visit www.tireewhiskycompany.com with bottles priced at £89.99.