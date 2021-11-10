£6 million distillery plans unveiled for Isle of Barra

Isle of Barra Distillers have unveiled plans for a new purpose built whisky and gin distillery, as well as a visitor centre, on the island.

The Island of Barra is Scotland’s most westerly island facing the Atlantic Ocean and home to the isle’s first distillery, Isle of Barra Distillers.

Isle of Barra Distillers began only as far back as 2016 when husband and wife team Michael and Katie Morrison started developing the plans for a gin and whisky distillery, and they have already created the award-winning spirit, Barra Atlantic Gin.

This ambitious new project is much more than a business; it’s a way to bring jobs, tourism and livelihoods back to the island for generations to come.

The new distillery is expected to bring at least 40 jobs to the island and generate tourism both locally and further afield.

The Isle of Barra Distillery team has announced the investment project has been Advanced Assured by HMRC and is EIS ready.

The planned new whisky will be crafted by two industry heavy-weight talents, Alan Winchester Rutherford OBE. This promises to be a very special whisky blend, combining the knowledge and expertise passed down through generations.

The Isle of Barra Distillers has chosen to open up investment opportunities, sperate to this, an exclusive IOBD Membership is available; whisky enthusiasts around the world can join the Isle of Barra Distillers family by purchasing a membership for £500 or separately, investing in the company is another route. The estimated cost of the new build is £6m, which, once constructed. Once built, it is planned that the whisky distillery will produce 200,000 LPA per year (Litres Pure Alcohol), with expectations that production could double with the addition of an increased workforce.

Michael Morrison said: ‘For our customers to have the knowledge that they will be investing in a cask that has been made with the guidance from Alan Winchester and Dr Alan Rutherford OBE, is a huge bonus.

‘For investors, they have the knowledge that the company has talent of this calibre guiding us through the early stages, creating a whisky worthy of the land and our home. We are honoured to have a team with so much respect within the industry to help guide us through the process of making a truly remarkable single malt right here on the Isle of Barra.

‘This truly is such an exciting time for our family distillery and also for the Island of Barra.’

After years of working towards this goal and many months of planning, the aim is to begin work in the spring of 2022, with the doors opening to the new distillery in March 2024.

The distillery will house a one-tonne single malt installation and re-home our existing 300 litre gin still Ada with all necessary plans for bottling and bonded warehousing.

Along with the production facilities to produce over 500,000 bottles of single malt, the distillery will also include a visitor centre incorporating a retail area, information centre, café/bar area that will welcome families into a unique distillery story, which is key to building a community environment welcoming both local residents as well as tourists.

Once the distillery is operational, the founders goal is to open the Isle of Barra Distillers Foundation for the sole purpose of giving back to the Island of Barra. Each year, Isle of Barra Distillers will look to donate 1% of the total net profits back to the local community.

Michael added: ‘We will present our shareholders with different needs that have been put forward and a vote will take place for the project(s) most needed for the Island, this could be anything from a new play park for the youth or a facility for the elderly.

‘The long term goal is by year 13 or once our 10YO malt is released, we will be in a position to help build six affordable homes for the foundation to sell at cost price to young families to help ease the housing issue on the Island of Barra.’

To purchase £500 memberships, go to www.isleofbarradistillers.com

For more information, contact info@isleofbarradistillers.com.