Whisky auction: 1964 Bowmore trio leads Bonhams finest whisky auction

Three exceptional bottles of Bowmore lead Bonhams online whisky auction in Paris.

The trio comprises a bottle of Black Bowmore-42-year-old-1964 estimated at €14,000-18,000, a bottle of White Bowmore-1964 estimated at €13,000-16,000 and a bottle of Gold Bowmore-1964 estimated at €12,000-15,000. All bottles come in original presentation cases.

This is a rare occasion to acquire these important whiskies, with the auction running until 13 February.

‘It’s a connoisseur’s dream to be offering some very special and sought-after bottles in this sale,’ said Clément Gaillard, Bonhams Whisky Specialist.

‘At the forefront of the offering, the Black Bowmore is a milestone in whisky history and its White and Gold siblings offer a fascinating overview of the distillery’s golden era.’

The sale, which consists of 63 lots, also offers:

A bottle of Springbank-50-year-old. This legendary Springbank was distilled in 1919 and bottled in the early 1970s. It remains one of the oldest and rarest whiskies ever released by the distillery. Estimate: €10,000-15,000.

A bottle of Macallan-Glenlivet-35-year-old-1938. This Macallan is a testament to the craft and legacy of independent bottler Gordon & MacPhail. G&M bought whisky from the distillery in the 1930s and 1940s, helping Macallan to survive those difficult times and later released some elusive but amazing whiskies. In its original carton, it is estimated at €2,400-3,000.

A bottle of Neisson-1995. Neisson is well known as one of Martinique’s finest rum producers. This single cask, selected by La Maison du Whisky and Velier, makes its first appearance at auction and represents the pinnacle of French Caribbean rum. In its original presentation case, it is estimated at €1,400-1,800.