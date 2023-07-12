Where to Eat and Drink during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

With less than one month until culture hungry tourists flock to Edinburgh, we take a look at the best places to eat and drink in the city.

Whether you are looking for a fine dining experience with a five-course tasting menu or simply a great place to grab your morning coffee, the list has something for everyone.

Best for: A pre-show drink – The Cocktail Mafia

This one-of-a-kind cocktail bar on Charlotte Lane in the west end offers a cocktail menu full of edgy glamour and elegance with a theatrical flair. What better place to sit and enjoy a pre- show cocktail? We recommend ordering a ‘Rise & Shine’- a fruity and refreshing drink, served in a lightbulb glass.

Best for: An after-show drink – The Raging Bull

Fun, quirky, stylish, and whacky all rolled into one, The Raging Bull is an Edinburgh cocktail bar famous for its extensive Espresso Martini concoctions and its amazing drinks menu. Based near Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, the bar is at the heart of all of the Fringe action- open till 1am, what better place to enjoy a night out after a day full of shows! During the Fringe, the bar will also open as a free venue named the’ laughing horse’, where guests will be able to revel in a private and intimate setting to savor a drink, and enjoy a host of free Fringe shows.

Best for: Brunch – The Spence at The Gleneagles Townhouse

Set in the heart of Gleneagles Townhouse, The Spence offers a perfect all day dining setting to guests and visitors. Breakfast favourites like Marbury smoked salmon with scrambled eggs and sourdough are served daily alongside a selection of fresh juices, shots, smoothies and more- and not to forget the champagne trolley that follows!

The Spence also offers a grand feast of scrumptious food and live music on the last weekend of every month where guests can enjoy a Bloody mary or mimosa on arrival before indulging in a lavish buffet of unlimited starters, seasonal menus from the kitchen and their indulgent dessert room. For August the dates for the brunch will take place on 26th and 27th of August.

Best for: Contemporary Scottish fare – Eòrna

Eòrna which translates from Gaelic to Barley is Edinburgh’s newest restaurant from two of Scotland’s brightest hospitality stars – chef Brian Grigor and sommelier Glen Montgomery. The focus of the restaurant is a 12-cover countertop “chefs table” overlooking the kitchen, with Brian and Glen cooking and hosting.

Diners will be served an ever-evolving tasting menu using the very best seasonal ingredients offering a tasting menu of the best ingredients in Scotland. Best be quick in snapping a seat, due to its growing popularity.

Best for: A pick me up for the morning after – Modern Standard

Modern Standard in Edinburgh is one of few, if not the only queer female founded coffee business in the UK. Setting the ‘modern standard’ since 2015, Lynsey and her team of 30 employees manage transparent supply chains and ethical production processes to protect and preserve coffee growing communities and the environment. Based in a central location overlooking Bruntsfield Links in Edinburgh, the café is the perfect spot for those looking for a cure from the night before- just order the award-winning Momentum Espresso! Fresh pastries and cakes from Wild Hearth and Bakery 101 are also served daily.

Best for: A break from the city – The Lawn

If you are looking to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the city during the Fringe Festival then waiting only a half hour train journey away from the Capital is, The Lawn at Marine North Berwick. The Lawn is a perfect spot to sit back and enjoy the stunning views of the Firth of Forth. The Bass Rock Bar has a glamorous crystal chandelier and chic velvet padded sofas to relax with an aperitivo or a decadent champagne afternoon tea prepared by the expert pastry chefs.

Best for: Alfresco dining – The Bridge Inn

Nestled peacefully on the banks of the Union Canal, and just a 20 minute drive from Edinburgh’s city centre, this award-winning Inn has been at the heart of the Ratho community for 13 years.

They have recently reopened their outdoor Canal Bar and Terrace for the summer, complete with custom-built street-food hut and beer garden. The space is surrounded by mature trees and overlooks the Union Canal, making it one of Edinburgh’s most picturesque beer gardens.

Best for: Michelin starred – Heron

Michelin-starred, relaxed fine dining restaurant, Heron, on The Shore, Leith is one of Edinburgh’s hottest new restaurant openings. Two incredibly talented chefs, Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke have joined forces to open the restaurant as joint head chefs. Heron offers farm to table fine dining with an a-la-carte menu, bar snack and tasting menu that changes every few weeks, showcasing the best of Scotland’s seasonal produce including organic fruit & vegetables, wild fish & seafood, game & heritage breed meat. If you are visiting during the Fringe and looking for a fine dining experience, Heron is not one to miss!

Best for: Innovative cocktails – Skua

For people looking for an innovative cocktail or a glass of rare wine , Skua is the place. The founders of Heron have curated a menu of small plates inspired by the seasons. They will offer an innovative drinks list featuring cocktails, beers, spirits, natural and rare wines curated by Heron bar manager, Seoiridh Fraser. Who carefully creates a list full of original and classic cocktails.

Best for: a look into Edinburgh’s rich Distilling history – Holyrood Distillery

Holyrood is a modern distillery in the heart of historic Edinburgh, producing both gin and whisky. Inspired by its surroundings, and never afraid to experiment, the distillery is dedicated to shaping the spirit of tomorrow. With daily tours and tastings available for guests- It is a great place to visit and learn the traditions and innovative new methods in craft distilling employed at Holyrood.

