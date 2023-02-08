Venison canapé selected for Eat Game Awards

A “SHOW-STOPPING venison anticucho with nori and puffed wild rice” canapé has won the top prize at the Colleges’ Cookery Competition.

The contest, organised by the British Association for Shooting & Conservation (BASC) and Highland Game, was won by George Oakes, a third year student at Westminster Kingsway College.

More than 70 students entered their venison canapé recipes into the competition, with five selected to prepare their dishes for the judges.

Oakes will now prepare his canapé for more than 250 guests at next month’s Eat Game Awards.

“It will be a great opportunity to continue creating food under pressure,” he said.

“The dish can be scaled-up and I am excited at the prospect.”

Annette Woolcock, BASC’s head of wild food, said: “With more than 70 entrants to this year’s competition, the level of cooking and skills show by the final five was unbelievably impressive and the final decision incredibly close.

“George perfected the brief and created a superb canape that highlighted venison’s versatility and sensational taste.

“The canape will go down fantastically at the Eat Game Awards.”

Woolcock was joined on the judging panel by: food and drink broadcaster Nigel Barden; actor, singer, farmer, and presenter JB Gill; chef and consultant Paul Gayler; and chef, author, and lecturer Jose Souto.

