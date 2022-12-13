Vegware appoints new boss as founder steps down

PLANT-BASED packaging maker Vegware has unveiled its new top team as the Edinburgh-based company’s founder stands down.

Joe Frankel launched his business in 2006 and was joined by his sister, Lucy, in 2011.

The company was bought last year by American packaging giant Novolex.

Now, Joe is stepping back from the firm to make way for new managing director Helen Mathieson.

Mathieson joined Vegware in 2018 as supply chain and operations director after working in a similar role at fashion brand Lyle & Scott.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead Vegware in its next phase of growth,” she said.

“I have been lucky to spend a great four years working alongside the company’s founder, Joe Frankel, and I’m proud to be taking over the reins of this global brand.

“We have a fantastic team, exceptionally strong client relationships, and a lot of exciting innovations for 2023.”

With Wales planning to ban conventional plastic lids, Vegware is next year launching hot cup lids made from paper or moulded fibre.

This year’s new products included paper cutlery, and moulded fibre takeaway boxes, which can be composted at home or industrially.

Lucy is staying with the business in her role as environmental and communications director.

The rest of the senior team consists of sales director Dave Smith, commercial director Oliver Elsner, and finance director Llinos Appleford.

