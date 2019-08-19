Toast the Festival at its official restaurant

An eaterie is ready to celebrate its second year as official restaurant partners to the Edinburgh International Festival.

For a second year running, multi-award winning brasserie and cocktail lounge Dine has launched a new Festival food menu and themed cocktail menu to toast the return of the world’s largest arts festival.

Dine’s acclaimed seasonal Market Menu has been updated for August, bursting with new dishes and international flavours whilst remaining strict on local provenance and seasonality.

Prices start at just £15.50 for two courses, available during lunchtime, pre-theatre and early dining. And in the cocktail lounge there’s a new menu of themed Festival cocktails, priced at £5.

Starters include heritage tomato served with Bocconcini mozzarella, basil pesto and candy beetroot; curried lentil soup with a zingy lime crème fraiche; or haggis bon bons with clapshot and red onion marmalade. Mains compete for attention with dishes such as slow roasted Scotch lamb shoulder served with chimichurri; salmon fillet in a miso glaze; harissa roast chicken breast; or rigatoni in garlic oil and chilli.

And for that sweet treat diners can indulge in a star anise panna cotta with pineapple, tiramisu with clotted cream and toasted hazelnuts or a selection of British and continental cheeses with homemade chutney.

In the cocktail lounge, the team of acclaimed mixologists have created an innovative Edinburgh International Festival themed Cocktail menu, each costing £5. This limited edition menu has been inspired by four must-see shows of 2019 – West Side Story, Secret River, Rite of Spring and Red Dust Road – and reflecting the spirit of the Festival.

West Side Story is a refreshing Daiquiri-based cocktail inspired by South American flavours including rum, lime, star fruit and banana liquor. Kaffir lime leaf powder is added on the top. Inspired by the Secret River plotline, this enchanting serve combines Australian cabernet shiraz with Pickering’s Scottish sloe gin, fresh lemon juice and fresh raspberries.

Rite of Spring, which is based on the Tibetan and Chinese cycle of life and rebirth, has been recreated into this refreshing, sparkling gin cocktail with delicious nods to oriental culture. Red Dust Road pays homage to its Scottish story of Glaswegian Jackie Kay and combines Scotch whisky, lemon juice, basil and paprika syrup and egg white for a complex serve with African soul.

Menus are available until 31 August. Visit www.dineedinburgh.co.uk for details.