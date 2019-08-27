Revamped Raven with a face lift and fresh concept

A Glasgow-based craft beer bar and kitchen has unveiled a trendy new look and menu, serving up the best of Scottish produce with an attention-grabbing roasted meat twist.

Located in the city centre, The Raven is marking its fifth anniversary with a facelift and a brand-new food offering, created by incoming head chef, Kenny Maltman, to showcase the best of Scottish meats.

The crowd-pleasing new menu boasts a huge variety of burgers, loaded fries and gourmet mac & cheese options, as well as proper grilled sandwiches stuffed full of luscious pastrami, juicy roast pork and crispy crackling, plus mouth-watering house gravy dips. The burger menu has also been revamped, heralding the arrival of the peanut butter jelly doughnut burger.

Vegetarians and vegans have nothing to fear, however, thanks to a new collaboration with Sgaia Vegan Meats. The Scottish company’s plant-based produce takes centre stage on a bespoke ‘mheats’ offering that promises to be “full of natural ingredients, nutrients, taste and originality,” thanks to highlights including the ‘Big Dirty Doner Runner’ and ‘Birdy-Less’ burgers, as well as a host of veggie loaded fries toppings and a vegan mac & cheese option.

An express lunch menu, meanwhile, will be perfect for the hurried but hungry – if your sandwich doesn’t arrive before your 15-minute egg timer runs out, you’ll fill up for free.

Building on its reputation as a top craft beer scene, The Raven’s refurbished bar has also added a host of new beer taps, offering an increased range of rotational craft beers from Scotland and beyond, including their own Cold Town Beer.

The Raven’s general manager, Emmett Timoney, said: ‘We wanted to build on our strong and loyal following by reinforcing our values of fantastic but laid back, informal service and satisfying scran. We think our fresh direction for food will excite our regular punters and new customers alike.

‘The team here at The Raven are delighted with the new look, and we’re all raring to go. There’s something for everyone on the new menu, with plenty of weird and wonderful temptations to keep folk coming back for more.”

The Raven is located at 81-85 Renfield Street in Glasgow, G2 1NQ. For more information, visit www.theravenglasgow.com