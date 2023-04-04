The perfect Sunday roast arrives in time for Easter at 63rd+1st in Edinburgh

SUNDAYS were made for roasts, right? Morag Bootland is a willing convert to the new Sunday roast menu at 63rd+1st in Edinburgh.

It’s a sunny Sunday in the capital as we wend our way through shoppers on Princes Street and over George Street to 63rd+1st to try out their new Sunday roast menu. We arrive to a few brave souls sipping cocktails at the outdoor tables, donning their winter jackets and sunglasses, a perennial Scottish springtime style staple.

We arrive to a warm welcome and a comfy window seat. 63rd+1st opened last summer on the site of the old Cafe Rouge and Mr B and I reminisce about post-work drinks enjoyed here what seems like a lifetime ago when we lived and worked in the city centre.

The décor is on trend with dark wood, combined with a William Morris inspired wallpaper, lots of silk foliage and gold accents. The staff are really friendly and attentive and we kick off with a cocktail as we peruse the roast menu.

For the main event you can go for chicken or beef, but there’s a wee bit more choice for starters and puds. We both decide on the beef and so plump for veggie and fishy starter options. Buffalo Cauliflower Wings with sriracha and ranch dip are perfectly cooked with just a touch of charr to the cauli and a spicy and rich sriracha sauce. Mr B has the Jumbo Shrimp Pil Pil. The shrimps are meaty and well prepared so that he doesn’t need to get messy to enjoy them and are in a rich garlicky, chilli and tomato infused sauce. Both portions are generous and we’re smiling in anticipation of the next course.

The main event arrives in good time and looks suitably impressive. The roast sirloin is pink, tender and perfectly seasoned and hiding beneath it lies a blade of beef that’s been braised until it melts in the mouth and pops with flavour. The roast potatoes are deliciously crisp with a perfectly fluffy centre, carrots are sweet and the greens buttery, and those Yorkshire puddings, well they would make my old Granny green with envy. The only very minor gripe is that there isn’t more of the delicious, red wine gravy. This is Sunday on a plate, without the stress of cooking it yourself and the anxiety that the roasties are still only half done while everything else is going cold and limp. Bliss.

Puds aren’t necessary after such a feast, but we have them anyway, because that’s how we roll. My Baked New York Cheesecake is creamy and rich with an oreo raspberry ripple cream, tart raspberry sorbet and dots of chocolate sauce. Mr B has the Molten Chocolate Lava Tart with caramelised orange, bourbon syrup and vanilla whip. Despite an agreement to split the puds, he hoovers up the crisp pastry and rich melting middle before you could say ‘Willy Wonka’s chocolate river.’

The Sunday roast menu offers excellent value for money at £24 for two courses or £28 for three (the beef carries a £4 supplement). This is a hearty meal and if enjoyed for lunch I’d challenge you to need dinner. 63rd+1st provides a lovely, relaxed environment, whether you fancy a quick cocktail or a Sunday feast like ours it’s the ideal place to spend a chilled-out Sunday afternoon.

63rd+1st

43 Frederick Street

Edinburgh

EH2 1EP

Tel: 0330 460 5594

www.63rdand1st.co.uk