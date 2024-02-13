The Macallan collaborates with Cirque du Soleil to celebrate 200th anniversary

It’s one of the most renowned whiskies in the world, and now The Macallan is set to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

To commemorate the milestone, the single malt Scotch whisky brand has come together with Cirque du Soleil to create an unforgettable experience at the Macallan Estate in Speyside.

The 485 acres stretch of land in the Scottish Highlands, which is home to the distillery, will play host to the event.

Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT is an exclusive sensory experience which transports guests into the Scottish Highlands and takes them on a journey through taste, smell, sounds and feelings.

The story focuses on Davonna, a fierce spiritual guardian of the Scottish Highlands, and a young colourist named Ayla.

The daughter of a beloved Master Whisky Maker, Ayla has striven for years to recreate an elusive shade of red that reminds her of her father and the red chalk he would use in his work.

Davonna leads their venture deep into the majestic natural landscapes of the realm and through a series of encounters with fantastical folkloric figures along the way, which culminates in a reconnection with nature.

‘2024 marks a momentous year for The Macallan as it celebrates its bicentennial,’ said Jaume Ferràs, creative director at The Macallan.

‘Celebrating two centuries of unparalleled craftsmanship and tradition, this collaboration brings two iconic brands together, both dedicated to constant innovation; resulting in a one-of-a-kind experience which is uniquely inspired by the Highlands and the story of our brand so far.”

‘Bridging the gap between the art of whisky making and the spectacle of performing arts, creating an unforgettable experience that is deeply rooted in the nature that surrounds us at The Macallan, our rich history, and our bold vision for the future.

‘We look forward to welcoming guests from all over the world to our Estate, offering them the opportunity to take in an exclusive experience and a bespoke whisky tasting surrounded by nature, all unique to The Macallan.’

Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT moves guests through different environments, immersing them in the feelings, scents, tastes and sounds.

The experience tells the tale of how reconnecting with nature gives life a force to protect our natural world, offering breathtaking performances, intriguing stagecraft and signature tasting experiences at the Estate.

‘Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT is a spectacular collaboration based on mutual respect,’ said Marie-Hélène Delage, creative Director at Cirque Du Soleil.

‘Through harmony paralleled with nature and storytelling, we’ve forged a unique partnership that highlights the strengths of both of our brands.

‘With this invitation, we’re welcoming guests to a transformative experience in the timeless beauty of The Macallan Estate. Together, we’ve written a tale that celebrates the beauty, wonder and deep connection we all share with the natural world.’

Location: The Macallan Estate in Speyside

Dates: 9 – 31 May 2024 with one experience per day, excluding Sundays

Ticket price: £200 per person

Timings: 8:30pm – 10:30pm