The Farmer’s Son lands Selfridges deal

THE Farmer’s Son, the Fife-based haggis and black pudding maker, has secured a deal to supply Selfridges department store in London.

The company, which uses 100-year-old family recipes for its products, was founded by Pete Mitchell and his family.

“I am delighted that Selfridges London has chosen to stock our award-winning products,” said Mitchell.

“This is a testament to our hard work and commitment over the years to produce the highest-quality products possible.

“Across the UK, we are seeing an increased demand for locally-sourced haggis and black pudding, with many consumers looking to support artisanal Scottish products.”

The Farmer’s Son already supplies its products to outlets including up-market grocery chains Booths and Whole Foods, and to a host of farm shops and delicatessens throughout the UK.

The Mitchell family has been involved in farming and food production for 11 generations from their base at Auchtertool in Fife.

The family rears its own pigs for its pork and uses oats and flour from Fife.

It also uses Scotch beef fed on grass.

