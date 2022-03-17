That’s The Spirit: Lochlea Distillery launches first seasonally inspired expression

Independently-owned Lochlea Distillery is launching the first in an annual limited edition series of whiskies inspired by the changing seasons at Lochlea Farm.

Sowing Edition, which goes on sale on 21 March, follows Lochlea’s inaugural whisky which launched on Burns Night earlier this year and sold out within 24 hours.

Later this year, the range of seasonal small batches will expand to include summer’s Harvest Edition, Fallow Edition in autumn and finally Ploughing Edition in winter. The distillery will also release their core single malt mid-2022.

Each expression will link to what is happening on site at that time of year, through the casks selected, flavour profile and even packaging. As with all Lochlea whiskies, they will be created using barley grown on the Ayrshire farm and their own water source.

John Campbell, Lochlea’s production director and master blender, said: ‘Sowing Edition is a perfect springtime whisky with green apple skins, pear drops and custard creams on the nose; vanilla sweetness, orchard fruits and hazelnuts on the palette with a final fruity sweetness lasting to the finish.

‘Made from barley grown within sight of the distillery, Lochlea Whisky is an Ayrshire dram through and through.’

If that isn’t enough to tempt you, the single malt whisky is bottled at 48% ABV, and was matured in 100% first-fill Bourbon. It is bottled naturally with no added colouring, and is non-chill filtered.

Lochlea Sowing Edition is available from whisky and spirits shops around the UK and in 10 export markets. The full stockists list can be found here. RRP is £50.

Lochlea Distillery is the result of over £6 million investment. Planning of the purpose built facility started in 2014 with everything from the groundwork and foundations, through to installation of the still house equipment, taking four years to complete. Production of the liquid started in August 2018 with the first casks filled and stock laid down in their on-site warehouses.

You can find out more about Lochlea Distillery on their website.

For the connoisseurs amongst you, here are the tasting notes for Lochlea’s latest expression:

Nose: green apple skins, pear drops, cereal, custard creams

Palate: vanilla sweetness, orchard fruits, hazelnuts

Finish: fruity with a final sweetness and lasting viscosity