Taiwanese dessert brand Meet Fresh opens a pop-up in Edinburgh

Global Taiwanese bubble tea and dessert brand Meet Fresh have opened a pop-up out of Ikigai Ramen’s basement on South Bridge in Edinburgh.

Bubble tea has grown in popularity in the UK and Scotland over the last five years, especially among younger generations.

Meet Fresh, known for their shaved ice topped with taro, red bean, grass jelly and more, hopes to introduce not only authentic bubble tea but also traditional Taiwanese desserts to Scotland’s capital.

The small basement shop was bustling when we arrived on their opening day. People of varying ages filled the tables as my guest and I joined the queue.

Neither of us were new to Meet Fresh but as we both come from different countries (me: Canada, her: Taiwan) it had been a while since we both savoured their desserts.

A few of their desserts had already sold out by the time we arrived in the early evening, but we were happy to choose from the remaining options, settling on their Icy Taro Ball Combo C with taro balls, winter melon jelly, rice balls, boba (tapioca pearls) and shaved ice.

I was also keen to try their mochi and the cashier kindly suggested their Q Mochi & Caramel Pudding combo.

Of course, a trip to Meet Fresh wouldn’t be complete with their bubble tea and I was looking for something light to go with my dessert. I chose their Winter Melon Tea with Mini Taro Balls while my guest chose the richer Taro Paste Milk Tea with Boba.

As someone who believes texture enhances a food’s flavour, I was excited for the various toppings, and they didn’t disappoint. The taro and rice balls had the perfect amount of chew to them, easily breaking apart without much effort but not as soft as the sweet winter melon jelly jelly and boba.

The mochi and caramel pudding was an inspired combination together as the mild and chewy mochi paired perfectly with the soft and sweet caramel pudding and boba.

If you’re keen to try or revisit traditional Taiwanese desserts and drinks, Meet Fresh’s Edinburgh pop-up will be open from 12:00 – 21:00 Monday to Sunday until 31 January.

Edinburgh pop-up store | 29-30 South Bridge. For more visit – https://www.instagram.com/meetfreshscotland/