Supermarket launches its Scottish Larder

Championing the finest food and drink from more than 30 of the nation’s top producers, Lidl’s flavour-filled Scottish Larder hits the shelves this week.

Bursting with classic Scottish dishes and unique taste sensations, the in-store promotion celebrates suppliers from every corner of Scotland with prices starting at a delicious 85p.

The line-up features family favourites such as Tunnocks, Simon Howie and Tennents while award-winning bakery Nairn’s lead the way with its expertly crafted range of Scottish oatcakes and new biscuits.

Nairn’s new Oat Biscuits come in a range of delectable flavours including two that are available exclusively at Lidl for Scottish Larder – Dark Chocolate & Mint and Salted Caramel (99p per pack). Lidl is the first to market these delicious Oat Biscuits, and as they are available nationwide, shoppers across the UK will be able to enjoy these sweet treats.

Founded in 1896, Nairn’s have grown from humble beginnings as a local bakery in Strathaven to become one of Scotland’s top biscuit masters with a diverse and ever-growing range of sweet and savoury products ranging from the classic Cheese Oatcake to the punchy Peri Peri Oatcake.

With two sites in Scotland’s capital city, Nairn’s Peffermill bakery alone makes an impressive two million biscuits every single day – enough to cover the entire pitch at Murrayfield Stadium!

Alongside Nairn’s, Hamilton-based Equi’s Ice Cream caters for those with a sweet tooth as its indulgent Strictly Vegan strawberry ice cream joins the line-up at £2.29.

In time for a summer of reunions, Mackie’s Taypack brings the snacks to the line-up with its assorted range of Popcorn, Potato Crisps and Ridge Cut Crisps all for 99p per pack.

Other must-trys include Tunnocks’ irresistible Dark Chocolate Teacakes (£1.35), Tennents’ Zero non-alcoholic beer (2.99) and Simon Howie’s Family Sized Breakfast Pack (2.49).

These tasty treats, and many more, are available across all Lidl Scottish stores from June 10 while stocks last.