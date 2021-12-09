Win a limited edition bottle of Red Door Highland Gin

Red Door Highland Gin has released its well-known and much-loved limited edition Red Door Gin with Winter Botanicals in time for the festive season.

Handcrafted at Benromach Distillery in Forres and available at reddoorgin.com, Red Door Highland Gin with Winter Botanicals combines festive flavours like allspice and sultanas with signature notes from Red Door’s classic gin, such as sea buckthorn.

Each botanical has been carefully selected and harmonized to create flavours and aromas of winter, from warm citrus notes of blood orange to the richness and spice of Christmas cake.

Only 6000 bottles of Red Door Highland Gin with Winter Botanicals (£29.99/70cl, 45% ABV) will be released for sale this year.

The limited edition gin brings together the aromatic flavours in Red Door’s trusty copper pot still, affectionately named Peggy, where all of Red Door’s seasonal editions are expertly created.

The Winter edition lends itself to a number of cocktails perfect for the festive season, including an Apple and Cinnamon Martini. To create, combine 50ml of Red Door Highland Gin with Winter Botanicals, fresh lime juice, cinnamon syrup, cloudy apple juice and garnish with slices of apple.

David Thomson, brand manager, Red Door Gin, said: ‘As the festive season approaches we’ve brought back our popular Red Door Highland Gin with Winter Botanicals, expertly crafted with seasonal ingredients and flavours representative of winter in Scotland.

‘We are proud to create handcrafted gins that capture the changing seasons of the Highlands so perfectly.’

Red Door Gin with Winter Botanicals (RRP £29.99) is available from reddoorgin.com.