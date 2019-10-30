Ten craft Scottish spirits in store’s gin festival

Scottish gin lovers are in for a treat this week as a selection of ten new craft gins hit Lidl shelves, with prices starting from just £9.99.

Back by popular demand, the festival is the fourth of its kind in Scotland and showcases gins crafted across the country, from Shetland to Bute.

Just in time for spooky Halloween cocktails, Lidl stores will exclusively stock a Colour-Changing Milk Thistle and Chamomile Gin, which changes from deep blue in colour to vibrant pink when mixed with tonic.

Crafted by The Old Curiosity Distillery near Edinburgh, the brand-new gin is made using hand-harvested botanicals from the Secret Herb Garden, including the magic ingredient, butterfly pea petals.

For the first time, the collection also includes an alcohol-free gin, CeroCero, produced in Inverclyde.

Developed through a series of specialised cold-press techniques to extract and suspend botanicals, CeroCero offers all the flavour of a botanical gin with no alcohol. Perfect for those looking to cut down on their alcohol intake, while still enjoying a premium craft spirit this winter.

For those in the market for something fruity, the Scottish Craft Gin Festival includes House of Botanicals Raspberry Old Tom Gin, a 47% gin made with Scottish raspberries, alongside Makar Cherry Gin from Glasgow Distillery, Silverglas Valencian Orange Gin from Esker and an Isle of Bute Heather & Pink Grapefruit Gin.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty on offer for those fond of a more traditional tipple including an 1891 Old Tom Gin from Crabbie’s Distillery in Leith. As one of the oldest drinks producers in Scotland, this special gin has been created using an artisanal recipe from the distillery’s archives.

A fresh and fragrant London Dry Gin from House of Elrick in Aberdeenshire will also join the line-up – perfect for a warming G&T.

In addition, customer favourite Shetland Reel’s Filska Grapefruit Gin, will be available as part of the collection alongside a new and exclusive-to-Lidl Wild Fire Spiced Gin created to celebrate the latest release of Anne Cleeves’ Shetland series.

Three of the spirits, House of Elrick Artisan London Dry Gin, Crabbie’s 1981 Old Tom Gin and the no-alcohol CeroCero, will also be available to customers UK-wide as part of the festival.

The gins are available at the 99 Lidl stores in Scotland while stocks last.