Glamis Castle marks 650th anniversary with a gin

Glamis Castle has launched a limited-edition handcrafted small batch gin as part of its 650th anniversary celebrations.

To celebrate the launch of the Glamis Castle 650th Anniversary Small Batch Gin, the Castle decided to honour The Queen Mother and her ancestral connection to Glamis Castle by creating a Gin Dubonnet cocktail using the 650th anniversary gin.

This is the latest in a trio of celebrations to mark 650 years since the Thanage of Glamis was granted by King Robert II to Sir John Lyon for services to the Crown. Other celebrations include the launch of the Children of Glamis Exhibition and A Glamis Treasury, a commemorative book.

The gin, created in collaboration with local gin distillers, The Gin Bothy, is a bespoke handcrafted gin using natural botanical ingredients sourced in the castle’s Walled Garden including juniper, chestnut, rosemary, cicely and verbena. The gin also features grapes harvested from the gardens at Glamis.

A limited-edition classic London dry gin, just 650 bottles have been made, one for every year since Glamis’ ancestral seat was granted.

Kim Cameron, founder of Gin Bothy, researched the way the Queen Mother liked to enjoy Gin and Dubonnet.

Kim said: ‘It really is quite a simple cocktail. First a measure of our bespoke, handcrafted 650th anniversary gin, then a double measure of Dubonnet and three ice cubes. The Queen Mother always insisted on three ice cubes for the perfect consistency and temperature. It’s lovely to be able to make this drink in tribute to the Queen Mother, and also with this very special gin which has natural botanical ingredients sourced from the Glamis estate.’

The launch of the Glamis Castle 650th anniversary gin comes after Glamis Castle opened for the season. The new gin is available to purchase in the Gift Shop at Glamis Castle.

Helen Buchanan, general manager at Glamis Castle, said: ‘It is wonderful to have been able to recreate a bespoke, hand batched gin with a local producer from Angus.

‘Our 650th anniversary gin features many ingredients grown in the gardens at Glamis Castle, from lemon verbena to chestnuts. 2022 is a very special year for Glamis Castle and we are delighted to be able to celebrate our 650th anniversary with the public’

Glamis Castle will now be open to visitors until October 31, 2022 and Friends of Glamis annual passes are available giving families unlimited access for the entirety of the open season. To find out more click HERE.

For more information about Glamis Castle and for the full event calendar visit www.glamis-castle.co.uk