Gin visitor experience at Benromach

Speyside is set to welcome new visitors this month when the Red Door Gin experience opens its doors at Benromach Distillery in Forres, creating the region’s first single site whisky and gin visitor attraction.

The new visitor attraction will give gin fans the chance learn the story of Red Door Gin, from the history of the distillery to the secrets of how the distillers create each handcrafted batch of Highland gin.

Housed behind the distillery’s iconic red door, the one hour tour will bring the distillation process to life while introducing guests to ‘Peggy’ – the small copper pot still where every batch of Red Door Gin is carefully handmade by the on-site team. After learning about botanicals and distillation, visitors can make their way to the Red Door Gin bar to sample the perfect Red Door G&T or signature cocktail.

Lizzie Haw, Red Door Gin’s flavour expert, said: ‘We’re immensely proud of our handcrafted Highland gin and are thrilled to – literally – throw open the red door and give gin fans the chance to see the distillery in action, while sampling the best we have to offer.

‘We’ve worked with an incredible team to bring the Red Door Gin visitor experience to life and look forward to giving visitors a chance to learn about our handcrafted gin, while boosting the tourist offering in the Speyside region.’

The launch of the Red Door Gin experience makes this historic Forres distillery the only place in Speyside to offer gin and whisky visitor attractions at one site.

The new experience will be managed by Susan Colville, Whisky Icons Awards’ Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year. Susan will continue to manage the 5 Star Benromach Distillery tour alongside her role with Red Door.

The Red Door Gin Visitor Experience is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am-5pm until October and then 10am-4pm Monday to Friday from November during the winter season. With only eight places per tour, guests are encouraged to book early and book in advance by calling 01309 675 968. Tickets are £10 per person including a signature Red Door G&T. Over 18s only.

Further information at reddoorgin.com/visitor-experience