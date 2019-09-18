Free gin for those who find the LoneWolf bar

BrewDog Distilling Co is unleashing its gin on the Scottish Highlands, opening a hidden pop up bar, with free gin for guests lucky enough to find it.

The LoneWolf Gin bar, will be concealed in a remote Scottish location, pouring its classic serves between 19 and 20 of September.

Clue’s as to the bars whereabouts have been teased across LoneWolf’s Instagram and Twitter feeds, using the #wheresthewolf hashtag.

A year’s supply of gin also awaits the first five intrepid adults able solve the riddles and locate the bar.

The distiller’s latest venture sets out to inspire the same sense of adventure and courage within its drinkers that it brings to the spirits world. By challenging the people of Scotland to discover its secret location to experience the perfect serve, Lone Wolf is subverting the traditional pop-up bar and Friday pub routine to take visitors on a journey cultivated by nature and its diverse range of local Scottish ingredients.

The LoneWolf Gin bar will be serving cocktails, inspired by the iconic flavours of Scotland, between noon-3pm on 19 September and noon-4pm on the 20th.

David Gates, MD of LoneWolf, said: ‘We’ve set out to disrupt the spirits industry with everything from our approach to distilling, to the attitude, energy and authenticity we bring to everything we do, the LoneWolf Gin bar is no exception.

‘The team wanted to take the idea of a pop up and turn it on its head, using it as an opportunity to take visitors on a journey of discovery, through piecing the clues together, and the event we will be hosting at the other end.

‘The bar is completely rooted in the nature that has so inspired LoneWolf, giving us the unique opportunity to combine our inspiration with our product, and we’re looking forward to taking everyone who finds us on the journey from grain to glass.’

Follow the #wheresthewolf and @lonewolfgin for clues as to the whereabouts of the LoneWolf Gin bar.

Please note that proof of ID must also be presented at the bar in order to be served a LoneWolf Gin & Tonic can. Failure to do so will disqualify participants from being able to claim their free sample of the drink.