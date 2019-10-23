Chilling cockstails at The Ivy Buchanan Street

In celebration of Halloween, The Ivy Buchanan Street has created a terrifying series of bespoke, limited-edition cocktails in collaboration with Grey Goose, available until Sunday, 3 November.

Created by the brasserie’s expert bar team, cocktails include The Black Goose, incorporating Grey Goose Vanilla Vodka, Patron XO Café and a shot of espresso; The Count’s Spritz with Grey Goose A L’Orange, Martini Ambrato Riserva Vermouth, topped with Prosecco; and the The Poisoned Pear featuring Grey Goose Poire, fresh apple juice and Ivy champagne.

In addition to the trio of cocktails, on Thursday, 31 October from 7.30pm to 10.30pm, the top floor of The Ivy Buchanan Street will be transformed into a Victorian, circus-inspired haunt, with special entertainment and a DJ for guests to enjoy during dinner and cocktails. This event is not ticketed, and reservations can be made via calling 0141 378 1200.

Kevin Lightbody, general manager at The Ivy Buchanan Street said: ‘As well as sampling our limited edition Halloween cocktails created with Grey Goose, guests will also have the opportunity to taste our Halloween dessert, the Melting Witches Hat, which includes dark chocolate, mint mousse, vanilla ice cream, popping candy, and caramel sauce, and is available for one day only.’

Located at 106 Buchanan Street, The Ivy Buchanan Street offers sophisticated yet relaxed all-day dining in the heart of Glasgow, seven days a week. Set across two fabulous floors, the brasserie accommodates approximately 222 guests and features striking interiors, all-encompassing menus and friendly service from sunrise to late evening.

As well as the main restaurant, the space features two beautiful onyx bars and a glamorous private dining room, seating 24 guests and providing a beautiful location for exclusive events, drinks receptions, birthdays and working lunches.

The Parisian-style outdoor seating area can be enjoyed all summer long, whilst DJs and musicians provide exciting, regular entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings for those dining upstairs or enjoying cocktails at the first floor bar.