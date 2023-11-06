Sherry Week: The best wines to look out for

James Robertson takes us through his top pics for Sherry Week.

The week marks the start of Sherry Week, the 10th anniversary of this global festival.

All over Edinburgh, Scotland and the UK, events s

There are around 150 events happening all over Scotland and the UK, uch as tastings and pairing dinners in bars, restaurants and wine shops from 6-12 November.

Top picks

Tio Pepe Fino – This is classic Fino, there is an argument to say that its the most famous Fino in the world or at least the most recognisable. Bone dry with a wonderful flinty finish with notes of almonds and green apples. Perfect served cold on its own, however I never thought I would say this but try it with a good tonic water and you will be surprised how good it is. £13 Sainsburys, Tesco, Waitrose, Morrisons

Leonor Palo Cortado – Another cracker from González Byass. This sherry has all the hallmarks of a typical Amontillado with hazelnuts, orange citrus and a hint of oak. This sherry starts life as a Fino but as it ages, in this instance for 12 years, the wine changes character to a rich flavourful wine with a touch of sweetness but also dry at the same time. £20 The Whisky Exchange, Master of Malt

Fernando de Castilla Classic Manzanilla – A light, fresh wine that has lovely citrus, nutty characteristics with a salty hint to it due to coming from the coastal town of Sanlucar de Barrameda. Although from a relatively young Bodega this is a belter. £16.99 de Burgh Wines

Diatomists Singular Bota 5yo Pedro Ximenez – A sherry with bags of flavours including figs, dates, dark chocolate and roasted coffee. Served chilled at the end of a meal it is wonderful on its own or pour it over a good vanilla ice cream and you will be in heaven. £18.99 Cockburn’s of Leith.

A list of events in Edinburgh can be seen here.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages.

Plus, don’t miss the November’s issue of Scottish Field magazine.