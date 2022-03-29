Search for honey, breads, crafts and dairy champions

The Royal Highland Show is calling upon producers from across Scotland to apply for the 2022 Scottish Handcrafts, Bread, Honey, and Dairy Championships.

Entries are now open. The Championships are judged across an extensive range of categories and recognise excellence in Scottish produce. They are judged in advance by a panel of experienced industry experts and displayed at the Royal Highland Show, taking place from the 23-26 June.

The Scottish Championships attract producers and crafters of the highest-quality and are recognised as respected industry accolades, and are of great value to successful entrants.

The Dairy Championships comprise competitions for cheese, ice cream, yoghurt and butter, with classes including those for specialty cheese, frozen yoghurt and flavoured butter. The Dairy Championships will be showcased in a new and improved area on the Showground this year.

A showcase of creativity, the Handcrafts Championships include a variety of art forms, from porcelain and beadwork to baskets and walking sticks, with the theme for entries being ‘Celebration of the Countryside’. This year, Handcrafts will be moving to a brand-new marquee in the Craft Zone.

Each year the Bread Championships, held in association with Scotland the Bread, attract a high calibre of entries. Celebrating ‘real’ bread made without additives or preservatives, there are classes for everything from sourdough to loaves made especially by small producers.

The Honey Championships, feature several classes for all things honey related – including raw honey, honey cocktails, artwork related to beekeeping and photography featuring bees.

Chief Steward of the Scottish Championships, Jackie McCreery, said: ‘The Scottish Championships are an unrivalled stage for the high-quality products that are coming out of Scotland. The Royal Highland Show is the best shop window you could ask for, and a gold, silver or bronze award catches the eye of potential customers.

‘There’s nothing to lose and everything to gain – for larger companies it’s a chance to solidify the claims of their best-selling products, while for smaller producers it’s an opportunity to prove their worth against the top products in their field, whether that’s sourdough bread or artisan gelato.’

Entries close for the Scottish Handcrafts Championships on 15 April, with the rest of entries closing 22 May. Full details of entry criteria and classes can be found on the Royal Highland Show website.

For further information visit www.royalhighlandshow.org.