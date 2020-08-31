Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight sees new suppliers at Lidl

GERMAN discount supermarket chain Lidl is launching its largest Scottish promotion to mark Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight, which begins on Saturday.

Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company and Podberry pea snacks are among the new producers gracing the grocer’s shelves.

Familiar brands including Mackie’s, Simon Howie, Tunnock’s and Nairns also feature in the promotion.

Products from 36 Scottish brands will be on special offer during the fortnight, including Edinburgh-based Cosmo’s haggis pizza, Mackie’s rhubarb and strawberry ice cream, and Dumfries-based smokehouse St James’ oak-smoked salmon.

Paul McQuade, Lild’s head of buying in Scotland, said: “The latest ‘Scottish Larder’ event champions the unique flavours Scotland has to offer, with a great mix of firm family favourites but also showcasing many new suppliers for the first time.

“We have a long-standing commitment to Scotland’s food and drink industry, with more than 400 Scottish products in stores all year-round, and promotions like this additionally enable us to work with new suppliers across a breadth of product ranges.”

