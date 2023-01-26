ScotHot celebrates its 50th year at SEC Glasgow

SCOTHOT returns for its 50th year showcasing Scotland’s finest food, drink, hospitality, retail, and tourism at the SEC Glasgow on 8 and 9 March.

ScotHot23 gives visitors the opportunity to meet with suppliers, network with others to inspire and to be inspired, learn about the latest trends, and – most importantly – try the fabulous food and drink.

There will be a large number of the hottest chefs from across Scotland showcasing their culinary talents as they cook live and give guests the chance to taste their famous dishes. These include Edinburgh chefs Tom Kitchin, Stuart Ralston, Paul Wedgwood, Roy Brett, and Kaori Simpson of Harajuku Kitchen providing glorious flavours of Japan, as well as Graham Cheevers, Adam Handling, and Calum Montgomery, the chef and owner of Edinbane Lodge on the Isle of Skye.

Hosting the Scottish Culinary Championships, ScotHot’s “Live Theatre and Skills Arena” will see chefs from across the country go head-to-head.

Other highlights of the event include “Liquid Academy Live”, where visitors can taste delicious white spirits and unique rums. You will also hear from wine experts, little-known craft beers, and new non-alcoholic alternatives. The “Scottish Regional Foods” theme also offers the chance to taste the best Scottish islands’ seafood, beef from the Borders, and the dairy of Dumfries.

New to this year’s event, The Guild of Fine Food – which organises the Great Taste Awards – will run the “Great Taste Market”, the perfect place to see and sample award-winning produce. There will also be lots of inspiration for anyone with an interest in vegan and plant-based dishes, with a selection of plant-based producers.

The event is supported by major partners such as VisitScotland, Scotland Food & Drink, the Scottish Tourism Alliance, Scottish Chefs, The Staff Canteen, The Caterer, and Drink Think. ScotHot23 is expected to be a great success, with 200 exhibitors and an estimated 7,000 visitors attending over the two days.

Read more news and reviews on Scottish Field’s food and drink pages, in association with Cask & Still magazine.

Plus, don’t miss Blair Bowman’s whisky column in the February issue of Scottish Field magazine.