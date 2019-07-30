Scented gin posters will get up communters’ noses

An advertising campaign by a Scots gin firm will get up the nose of commuters!

Hendrick’s Gin is running an innovative scented poster taking over the corridor of King’s Cross St Pancras Station for two weeks, which links the Piccadilly and Victoria Lines to the Northern Ticket Hall with a full tunnel wrap.

In addition to this and, for the first time, Hendrick’s will reveal a full floor wrap, the longest in the UK, alongside the entrance archway with rose and cucumber scented posters – Hendrick’s Gin’s oddly infused flavours.

The nationwidecampaign will run in seven major UK cities, comprising of almost 800 panels including innovative placements using dynamic copy to direct the curious to the nearest watering hole to enjoy a Hendrick’s Gin and tonic.

The creative treatment brings to life the curious, peculiar and surreal Victoriana world that Hendrick’s has established globally.

The advertising campaign planned by Vizeum and bought by Posterscope, which asks consumers to ‘escape the conventional and embrace the delectable’, and runs until September.

James Taylor, senior brand manager for Hendrick’s Gin, said: ‘As a pioneer in the gin category, innovation has always been at the heart of Hendrick’s Gin and this year we’re continuing to create even more excitement.

‘We’ve already successfully introduced our limited-by-nature Midsummer Solstice to the world, inspired by the ephemeral delights of Midsummer Solstice blooms, and our sensorial takeover of Kings Cross station and dynamic media nationwide, will entice even more of the curious to experience the delightfully peculiar world of Hendrick’s Gin.’

Jason Nicholas, managing partner at Space, added: ‘Hendrick’s has been at the forefront of the rapidly expanding super premium gin market. With increasing consumer interest and choice, this distinctive creative and communications approach will encourage gin drinkers to escape the conventional and embrace the delectable taste of Hendrick’s.’

Hand crafted in Girvan in miniscule batches by William Grant & Sons, Hendrick’s is the only gin that uses a marriage of spirits from both a Carter-Head and Copper Pot Still.

In 2018, the Hendrick’s Master Distiller, Lesley Gracie, was awarded ‘Gin Distiller of the Year’ by the World Gin Awards in recognition of her ground-breaking work. For further information, visit www.hendricksgin.com