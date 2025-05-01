Review: Luxford Burger, Edinburgh

It’s print deadline week at Scottish Field. It’s always fun (and games) making sure everything is just so before we send another issue off to the printer. So, when the opportunity to pop out for a post-work burger with my awesome colleagues popped up it was a great way to enjoy some quality time away from the office.

Luxford Burgers have a couple of dining options in the capital (as well as takeaway venues in Glasgow, Manchester, Cambridge and Bristol), but Brandon Terrace is pretty much a hop, skip and jump from SF Towers. So it is here that we find ourselves sitting at a generously sized wooden table under the watchful gaze of some of the silver screen’s finest in the cult movie posters that adorn the walls and inspire the names of the burgers at this independent burger chain.

We kick off with a piquant chilli popcorn while we struggle to make a decision on, well pretty much anything at all. Bypassing the tempting cocktail and boozy shake sections on the menu we plump for ginger beers all round, it is deadline week after all and we need to be on our A-game.

With a little help from the immortal words, ‘THERE CAN BE ONLY ONE’ , I can’t go past The Highlander burger. There’s two perfectly seasoned Scotch steak patties, smothered in cheese, there’s also a generous portion of crisp streaky bacon, sliced pickles and lux sauce (think of a famous burger chain’s signature offering and it’s house sauce, just creamier, and you’ve got the picture). Eating it is a messy, but ultimately satisfying affair.

Megan decided on the Shrek burger, describing it as the perfect combination, with excellent savoury beef patties and melted vintage cheddar with the zingy, freshness of the red onion marmalade. And awarding it extra points for the bun that didn’t fall apart as you ate the burger like some tend to.

Grant was tempted by The Parasite, featuring crispy garlic chicken fillet tossed in a Korean gochujang sauce, mayo, spring onions and shredded cucumber. His chicken was perfectly crisp on the outside, but still juicy on the inside. The gochujang sauce gave it some spice that was mellowed slightly by the mayo (perfect for anyone who doesn’t like things spicy) and contrasted well with the cool cucumber. This is definitely a saucy burger!

Choosing sides was, if anything, even harder than selecting a burger. In the spirit of teamwork, we decide to share and order two portions of skin-on fries, both of which turned out to be pretty blooming awesome. One was loaded with crisp Katsu chicken fillet bits and dressed in a spiced Katsu mayo, the other boasted a very fancy truffle mayo and copious quantities of parmesan cheese. This is comfort food with bells on and we had no regrets. Beer-battered onion rings were perfectly crisp and the Korean cauliflower bites came tossed in a sweet and spicy gochujang sauce, which while super-tasty could have done with having a wee bit more bite to them.

Luxford’s burgers range in price from £11 – £13 with plenty of beef, chicken and veggie options to choose from. You can also customise your burger, or load your fries, with a mind-boggling selection of sauces and toppings. The service is speedy and friendly and the atmosphere is very chilled-out, making this a great place for a post-work feed. But really do you ever need an excuse to enjoy a great burger?

For more information about Luxford Burgers, head to www.luxfordburgers.co.uk, email info@luxfordburgers.co.uk or phone 0131 662 9349.

Sit in and takeaway at 107-109 St. Leonard’s Street, Edinburgh, EH8 9QY and 9-9A Brandon Terrace, Edinburgh, EH3 5EA. Takeaway only at 1-3 Scotland Street, Glasgow, G5 8LS.

