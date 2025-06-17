Review: Celestia, Edinburgh

When I heard that the owners of the fantastic Indian restaurant Cilantro in Edinburgh had opened a new restaurant, Celestia, I was thrilled to accept an invite to try their menu.

Situated on a quiet street in Canonmills, this wee establishment is unassuming on the outside but bursting full of character once you step through its front doors. Purple lighting and marble countertops coolly greet you in contrast to the warmness of the staff. It’s not a large restaurant but there are enough seats to create a lively atmosphere on busier evenings.

As Celestia promotes itself on the ‘luxury’ end of the dining experience, their menu is curated to highlight a handful of dishes in each category, rather than a book you have to comb through to find their specialities. Visiting on a Wednesday evening after work, I was relieved not to have to spend more time than necessary on the menu.

For starters we had the Kasaundi Monkfish Tikka with with mustard sauce, curry leaves and yoghurt; Palak Patta Chat coated with crispy fried spinach, pomegranate, a crunch topping and a trio of sauces; and the Chilli Garlic Prawns recommended by our waiter.

The monkfish was the first thing my eyes had been drawn to on the menu and therefore the first reward for my eager tastebuds. Incredibly tender with a light flavour and meaty texture, these wee bite sized treats were nicely seasoned to balance the gentle flavour of the fish. “Not too fishy,” my guest approved between mouthfuls.

Always ask your waiter for their advice based on your preferences because the Chilli Garlic Prawns were by far my favourite dish of the night. As a girl who loves spice, I was rewarded with a nice bit of heat despite only having a one chilli spice rating. The prawns were perfectly grilled and bouncy, and bountifully coated with chilli and garlic. They paired well with the tangy yoghurt sauce. My guest commented on the generous portion size and when there was only one prawn left, she graciously offered it to me but I selflessly (if I must say so myself) split it in half. She didn’t argue.

We did the Palak Patta Chat a disservice by eating it after two phenomenal seafood starters because we were a little less enthusiastic about it. The pomegranate added a sweet, fresh flavour along with the savoury crunch of the topping. A nice dish but my guest wished the chat was a little crunchier.

For our mains we had two dishes: Kundapura Kori Gassi chicken cooked with onion, ginger, curry leaf, fennel, cinnamon and coconut milk, and Panner Kurchan with bell pepper, onion and tomato. Both curries had a two chilli spice rating but we found them to be more on the milder side. We, of course, had these dishes with a side of pilau and garlic naan.

The Kundapura Kori Gassi, recommended by our server as a popular menu item, was juicy and gently spiced with lots of ginger in a coconut milk base. This dish would be a great alternative for those who often seek out chicken korma but are looking for a little change. My guest had been thinking about the paneer since the evening before, and it arrived with an almost visible smoky scent trail. The paneer itself was generously sized, firmer and not too sweet; complementing the sweetness of tomato and pepper puree nicely.

We started off our evening on a high note and while it was hard to top the seafood dishes, everything put in front of us was delicious and made well. The staff were attentive and wonderfully helpful, making it a great choice if you’re looking for Indian food and ambience.

Celestia, 18 Eyre Place, Edinburgh, EH3 5EP.

Read more Reviews here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.