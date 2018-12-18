A winter warmer with black pudding and seasonal veg

Warming comfort food is exactly what we need to keep us going through these cold, dark winter nights.

We are delighted to present three video recipes from the award-winning Wendy Barrie, in the run up Christmas, and today, we present our third and final one, for black pudding – with festive medley of roots and mustard mash.

Wendy explained: ‘Black pudding was a favourite with the drovers over 200 years ago and whilst still a must for the full Scottish breakfast it is now also on trend for informal suppers too. ‘

2018/9 Winner Thistle Regional Ambassador, Central, Fife & Tayside, Wendy is a highly respected campaigner for local sustainable food, popular cookery show presenter and food writer.

She is the founder and director of the award-winning www.scottishfoodguide.scot and www.scottishcheesetrail.com.

Wendy is leader in Scotland for Slow Food Ark of Taste and Slow Food Chef Alliance Member.