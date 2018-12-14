Watch our video for this tasty sea trout recipe

Christmas is coming, and we’ve a fantastic selection of recipes for you this festive season.

We are delighted to present three video recipes from the award-winning Wendy Barrie, in the run up to the big day.

Today, we present classic cold smoked sea trout with crowdie.

Wendy explained: ‘A heritage dish loved here and now: classic cold smoked sea trout with crowdie, one of our oldest Scottish styles of cheese, served with a drizzle of home made dressing. Perfect for sharing with sourdough or bannocks.’

2018/9 Winner Thistle Regional Ambassador, Central, Fife & Tayside, Wendy is a highly respected campaigner for local sustainable food, popular cookery show presenter and food writer.

She is the founder and director of the award-winning www.scottishfoodguide.scot and www.scottishcheesetrail.com.

Wendy is leader in Scotland for Slow Food Ark of Taste and Slow Food Chef Alliance Member.