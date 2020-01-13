Upgrade your Shepherd’s and Cottage Pies
British Game Alliance Keepers Pie (serves 6)
Ingredients Instructions
- For the mince: 100ml Water
- 5ml Rapeseed Oil
- 60g Diced Onion
- 3g Salt
- 3g Garlic Puree
- 2g Chopped Thyme
- 1 Large Diced Carrot
- 1/2 Small Diced Swede
- 1g Cracked Black Pepper
- 200ml Dark Stout
- 1 Knorr Beef Stock
- 10g Demerara Sugar
- 250g Pheasant Mince
- 170g Venison Mince
- For the Mash: 500g Red Potatoes
- 100g Butter
- 50ml Cream
- 5g Salt
- Prep the ingredients. Sweat the onions, carrots, swede, thyme, garlic and minced meats in the rapeseed oil until the vegetables are soft and the meats are light brown. Make sure to season (using about 3g of the salt).
- Add the stock. Add the beef stock, as well as the stout and sugar and cook for about 35 minutes until the liquids have reduced to leave a thick consistency.
- Set aside the mince. Place the mince in an oven ready baking dish and set aside in the fridge to cool while you prepare the mash.
- Prepare the mash. Boil the potatoes with a little salt to make the mash. Once soft, mash the potatoes together with the cream, butter and remaining salt.
- Prepare the pie. Pipe (or spread) the mash over the top of the cooled mince and bake in the oven at 180°C for 35 minutes.
Today we bring you a delicious recipe for an upgrade on the classic Shepherd’s Pie and Cottage Pie.
Courtesy of the British Game Alliance, for best results, try using a mix of breast and thigh meat. We recommend using a ratio of 70:30.
The British Game Alliance assured game meat used in this recipe can be bought from Castle Game of Linlithgow, near Edinburgh.
