This charred cabbage side is packed full of flavour

Charred Cabbage with Almond Cream and Spiced Salt (serves 4-6)
- 1 sweetheart cabbage
- 3 tbsp olive or sunflower oil
- For the cream: 250g nuts (we used almonds here)
- 70ml water
- 1 tbsp good vinegar or lemon
- 1-2 cloves garlic, peeled
- For the salt: 2tbsp Maldon salt
- 1/2 tbsp caraway seeds
- 1/2 tbsp coriander seeds
- 1/4 tsp sumac
- Soak the nuts in plenty of water, for at least 5 hours, or better overnight in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven to 220C. Cut the cabbage in half through the core. Then, depending on your cabbage’s size, cut it into wedges - the thinner the wedges the quicker they will cook.
- Put the wedges on a baking tray (line it to make cleaning easier). Drizzle the oil over the cabbage and massage it on and between the leaves. Put it in the oven and check after about 15 minutes. You may need to turn the wedges over and give them another 10-20 minutes or until the cabbages look lovely and charred.
- Meanwhile, drain the nuts and save the nut water if there is any. Put the nuts and 70ml of (nut or regular) cold water into a blender and blitz into a smooth cream. Finely grate the garlic and add that in too along with the vinegar and a generous pinch of Maldon. Blitz again, then taste. It should be gently seasoned - remember there is spiced salt that is going on top when served. The texture should be that of a thick yogurt.
- For the salt - toast the caraway and coriander seeds in a pan until fragrant and bash them in a pestle and mortar along with the Maldon salt. The salt will help everything grind down easily. Stir through they sumac.
- To serve pour the nut sauce on the bottom of a serving plate or small platterand put the cabbage on top (which by the way is good either hot or warm/room temp). Sprinkle over the spiced salt and serve alongside other dishes or a simple green salad or watercress.
Recipe © Maldon Salt | https://maldonsalt.com/
Our recipe of the day is a delicious accompaniment to any meals you're planning.
Our current batch of recipes have been created by Olia Hercules for Maldon Salt, as part of the Feel Good Food series running on the Maldon Salt socials.
Today, we present a recipe for a Charred Cabbage with Almond Cream and Spiced Salt.
This is a simple but also a very impressive and delicious dish that has place both on a weekday and a dinner party table.
Olia Hercules was born in the south of Ukraine in 1984. She left her home town Kakhovka at the age of twelve, when she moved to Cyprus.
After finishing school, she moved to the UK where she studied Italian language and International Relations at the University of Warwick. After spending a year in Italy, Olia settled in London, pursuing a journalistic career after completing her Master’s degree.
Following the financial crisis of 2008, Olia decided to quit her job as a film business reporter to pursue her dream to cook for a living.
She trained at the renowned Leiths School of Food and Wine and then worked as a chef de partie in restaurants, including Ottolenghi, and as a recipe developer before landing a book deal for Mamushka, a cookbook that celebrates her family recipes, from Ukraine and Moldova to Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.
Mamushka has won the prestigious Fortnum and Mason Award for best debut cookbook 2016. It has been translated into five languages, and to date has sold more than 100,000 copies worldwide. Olia was named the Observer Rising Star of 2015.
Her second cookbook is called Kaukasis: a culinary journey through Georgia, Azerbaijan and beyond.
Her third cookbook, Summer Kitchen, with Bloomsbury was published in spring 2020.
Olia lives in London with her son Sasha and husband Joe, writing, cooking and feeding her unceasing curiosity by researching food culture and culinary traditions of countries less explored.