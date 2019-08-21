Tempura of partridge breast recipe is a treat
Tempura of partridge breast served in little gem lettuce with a plum, mango and chilli salsa (serves 4)
- 4 skinned partridge breasts (not pheasant, but you can use pigeon breasts).
- 2 little gem lettuce
- Tempura batter
- 1 medium free-range egg yolk
- 200ml iced cold water
- 100g plain flour
- 1 mango, peeled, stoned and diced
- 1 finely chopped shallot
- 1 bunch of coriander, chopped
- Squeeze of lime juice
- 1 chopped spring onion
- 6 plums (blanched, peeled, stoned and chopped)
- Olive oil
- 1 finely chopped chilli
- Cut each partridge breast into 3 strips, season and leave to rest at room temperature.
- Whisk the water into the egg yolk in a bowl, add the flour and fold in using either a fork or chopsticks. Do not over beat! Use immediately as this is not a batter which holds for any length of time.
- Salsa: Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl and season.
- Partridge Breasts - Heat oil in a pan – test oil by dropping a small amount of batter in, it should ‘frizzle up’ without burning.
- Dip a strip of partridge into the batter and gently lower into the hot oil away from you. Cook approx 4/5 pieces at a time to retain the temperature of the oil.
- Cook for 5/6 minutes until golden brown, then remove and lay on kitchen paper. Serve as soon as possible onto the prepared leaves and drizzle with the salsa.
With the Glorious Twelfth having arrived, more game is being served across the country.
To help with that rise in interest, we present a recipe which will give you a few ideas at home.
If you go onto the website for East Haugh House hotel near Pitlochry, it tells a very interesting story.
In one corner is a huge logo explaining that this 12-bedroom hotel is the reigning fishing hotel of the year. Below that is a picture of chef-patron Neil McGown landing a 30lb salmon on the nearby Dalmarnock beat of the Tay.
If you catch a fish then McGown will cook it for you, but as the chef acknowledges, catch and release policies on the Tay mean that those moments are few and far between, although there is often locally-caught brown trout from nearby lochs or the River Tummel on the menu, especially if the chef has managed to wangle a day or two away from the kitchen.
Yet if fishing is McGown’s first love, he also has another great sporting passion which does far more to inform his work in the kitchen: shooting. The hotel, which he runs with wife Lesley, is a multiple winner of the ‘Best Scottish Country Sports Hotel’ award at the annual industry bash, and at this time of year McGown’s main preoccupation is whether the weather is right for being on the river or on the hill.