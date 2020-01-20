Chef’s roast aubergine recipe treat for foodies

Working with local suppliers and farmers, head chef David Hetherington creates delicious menus at The Bridge of Orchy Hotel using seasonal locally sourced Scottish ingredients.

He is leading the hotel in its mission to create a foodie haven in the Highlands, serving up the very best in local produce.

David said: ‘For those of you who are in a new year period of self reflection and perhaps the attempt at a resolution is still ticking away, then give this little vegan delight a go. It has been on my menu in one guise or another for a number of years now. It’s a simple dish at heart but there are a few components to create that bring it all together.’

David previously held the position of head chef at the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel in Luss and was last year crowned Provenance Chef of the Year by the Scottish Food Awards and Academy. As head chef at the Finnieston in 2017 he led the restaurant to win Glasgow Restaurant of the Year and in 2012 he took part in BBC’s MasterChef, The Professionals.

Originally from Arrochar, David is known for his eye-catching dishes with bold flavours and is committed to working with local suppliers in the Highlands such as Darach Croft in the Ardnamurchan Peninsula and Duntarrin Farm by Oban.

The Bridge of Orchy Hotel in Argyll offers 32 rooms in a cosy four star setting at the gateway to the Scottish Highlands. With David, is is now a foodie destination which serves up the very best local Scottish produce.

Available from 24 January until 31 March 2020, guests can stay for two nights and get 50% off the third, or stay four nights for the price of three as part of the hotel’s winter offer.

The hotel is also hosting a ceilidh night on Saturday 25 January from 7pm to 10.30pm to celebrate the birth of the Bard with a three-course Burns supper and traditional ceilidh band. Open to both hotel and local residents, the event is priced at £25 per person including the meal and a dram to toast the haggis.

Rooms at Bridge of Orchy Hotel start from £89 per night. Visit https://www.bridgeoforchy.co.uk