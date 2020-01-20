Chef’s roast aubergine recipe treat for foodies
Roast aubergine, baba ganoush, burnt apple ketchup, dukkah, apple (serves 4)
- For the burnt apple ketchup: 10 whole apples
- 150ml apple juice
- 500ml chicken stock (we use our own duck stock but chicken stock will suffice)
- For the dukkah: 100g sesame seeds
- 100g blanched almonds
- 100g roast hazelnuts
- 50g coriander seeds
- 10g cumin seeds
- 15g smoked paprika
- 2 tsp sea salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- For the baba ganoush: 3 aubergines
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp tahini
- 1 tsp ground cumin
- 3 lemons, juice and zest
- Salt and pepper
- For the roasted aubergine: 2 aubergines
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, sliced
- Salt and pepper
- To garnish: 1 Granny Smith apple, sliced
- Edible flowers
- Pumpkin or sunflower seeds
- For the burnt apple ketchup, halve the apples and chuck them on an oven tray, place in the oven at 180°C for approximately 20 minutes until well fired. The outsides should look very burnt.
- Next, place the apples in a food processor and blend on full speed until smooth, adding small amounts of apple juice as needed. Refrigerate.
- For the dukkah, roast the nuts and whole spices in the oven then roughly pulse all of the ingredients together in a food processor. If you like it a bit more course, you could hand chop the nuts. You won’t need a lot of dukkah so any left over can be stored in an air tight container for future use.
- For the baba ganoush, an open flame is best or try on the barbecue. Grill or oven cook the aubergines if that is your only method available. Once charred, place the aubergines in a bowl and cover with cling film, the residule heat will continue to cook the aubergines until soft and limp.
- Now, peel off the majority of the blackened skin and place the smoky pulp into a food processor along with all other ingredients. Don’t worry if you get a little of the skin in there, it’ll just add a bit more smokiness. Once it is pureed and smooth, taste for seasoning and refrigerate.
- For the main element of this dish, take a full aubergine and halve it, score the flesh side in a criss cross fashion, and squeeze some sliced garlic into the crevices. Add seasoning and a drizzle of oil and bake for around 14 minutes at 180°C.
- To build this dish, place the baked aubergine on an oven tray, lather the baba ganoush on top, and place back in the oven for 3 minutes.
- Once it is warm, place an aubergine half on the centre of each plate, sprinkle the dukkah on top for a nice crunch, then a few spots of the apple ketchup dotted around.
- Now for an extra bit of oomph, add some toasted seeds like pumpkin or sunflower for more crunch, some sliced granny smith apple, and edible flowers just to make it extra special.
Recipe © David Hetherington
Working with local suppliers and farmers, head chef David Hetherington creates delicious menus at The Bridge of Orchy Hotel using seasonal locally sourced Scottish ingredients.
He is leading the hotel in its mission to create a foodie haven in the Highlands, serving up the very best in local produce.
David said: ‘For those of you who are in a new year period of self reflection and perhaps the attempt at a resolution is still ticking away, then give this little vegan delight a go. It has been on my menu in one guise or another for a number of years now. It’s a simple dish at heart but there are a few components to create that bring it all together.’
David previously held the position of head chef at the Loch Lomond Arms Hotel in Luss and was last year crowned Provenance Chef of the Year by the Scottish Food Awards and Academy. As head chef at the Finnieston in 2017 he led the restaurant to win Glasgow Restaurant of the Year and in 2012 he took part in BBC’s MasterChef, The Professionals.
Originally from Arrochar, David is known for his eye-catching dishes with bold flavours and is committed to working with local suppliers in the Highlands such as Darach Croft in the Ardnamurchan Peninsula and Duntarrin Farm by Oban.
The Bridge of Orchy Hotel in Argyll offers 32 rooms in a cosy four star setting at the gateway to the Scottish Highlands. With David, is is now a foodie destination which serves up the very best local Scottish produce.
Available from 24 January until 31 March 2020, guests can stay for two nights and get 50% off the third, or stay four nights for the price of three as part of the hotel’s winter offer.
The hotel is also hosting a ceilidh night on Saturday 25 January from 7pm to 10.30pm to celebrate the birth of the Bard with a three-course Burns supper and traditional ceilidh band. Open to both hotel and local residents, the event is priced at £25 per person including the meal and a dram to toast the haggis.
Rooms at Bridge of Orchy Hotel start from £89 per night. Visit https://www.bridgeoforchy.co.uk