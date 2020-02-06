A tasty recipe with cockles to whet your taste buds

Our recipes with craft whisky and food pairings continue today with independent restaurant Fhior and Tullibardine.

The Tulli at The Table partnership showcased the diversity of the single malt whisky and explored non-traditional flavour pairings between the spirit and Edinburgh based restaurant.

The partnership between Fhior and Tullibardine sees chef patron at Fhior, Scott Smith and master distiller Keith Geddes, worked to design an exclusive tasting menu of seven courses boasting the best flavours of Scotland inspired by the history and modern practices of the distillery.

By experimenting with whisky in different forms, the menu was designed to encourage experimentation of whisky in food and communicate its quality, diversity and potential.

From a sharp whisky emulsion in the cask strength paired with poached oysters, fermented mushroom juice and fresh cucumber to stewing seasonal fruit in the romantic flavours of The Murray Marsala in an apple, bramble, honey and oats dessert, the menu was expertly crafted at every point.

Fhior and Tullibardine have released four refreshed recipes that can be made in the comfort of your own home to entertain and impress guests. We share the third of these today.