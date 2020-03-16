Recipe for rhubarb with strawberry panna cotta

Chef proprietor Willie Little has made the food at his restaurant, Little’s in Blairgowrie, a labour of love.

Although fish is at the core of the restaurant, he has a menu that offers far more, including delicious desserts.

He said: ‘Tonight, for instance, we’ve got Scottish red fish, part of the red snapper family, turbot, scallops that I shucked this morning from Orkney, mussels from Lewis, crab and hot smoked salmon that I smoked myself in seaweed.’

While clearly a fish lover’s paradise, Little’s caters to meat eaters and offers pizza too.

Willie describes his 50-cover restaurant as modern with simplicity at its heart, while the open-plan kitchen, where he works alongside three other chefs, keeps him in touch with his customers.

‘It’s modern, very simple food,’ he says, ‘not food with lots and lots of sauces.’ Keeping things simple is clearly a recipe for success.

(This recipe was originally published in 2016)