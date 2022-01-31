A filling recipe for spice roasted lamb
Spiced Roasted Leg of Lamb with Dauphinoise and Ratatouille (Serves 4)
- For the lamb: 55g Street Food Chef Chermoula Seasoning
- 55g Street Food Chef Persian Seasoning 50ml rapeseed oil
- 1.8kg leg of lamb, boned and rolled (with the knuckle bone left in)
- 50ml rapeseed oil
- For the dauphinoise: 250ml double cream
- 250ml milk
- 3-4 smoked garlic cloves
- 4 sprigs of rosemary
- 10g butter or margarine, melted
- kg potatoes, such as a Russet, King Edward or Maris Piper, peeled and thinly sliced, about 3mm thick
- Salt and white pepper
- For the ratatouille: 5 tbsp rapeseed oil
- 1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced
- 3 cloves garlic, grated
- 1 red pepper, seeds removed and cut into strips
- 1 yellow pepper, seeds removed and cut into strips
- For the lamb: Mix the seasonings together with the oil to form a paste. With a tip of a sharp knife make about 20 small incisions into the flesh of the lamb (large enough for you to stick in your fingertip).
- Work the seasonings into the lamb by massaging it into the meat, trying to work it into the holes. Leave to marinate for at least 4 hours in the fridge. Preheat the oven to 180°c fan.
- Remove the lamb from the fridge and allow it to get to room temperature. Place the lamb in a roasting tin, cover loosely with foil and roast for two hours, then remove the foil.
- Baste with the roasting juices and return to the oven for 20 minutes for medium. Remove from the oven and transfer onto a wire rack above a tray to rest for 20–25 minutes. Wrap the lamb in the foil to keep it warm. Drain the pan of the roasting fat, retaining all the sediment.
- For the dauphinoise: Preheat the oven to 140°c fan. Place the cream, milk, garlic and rosemary into a saucepan. Season and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat and simmer to infuse the flavours for 5 minutes.
- Meanwhile, brush a serving dish with the melted butter and layer the potato slices in the dish, seasoning each layer. Pour the cream and milk mixture through a sieve over the potatoes. The cream should come just above the top layer of potato. Cover with foil and bake for 1-11⁄2 hours until tender.
- For the ratatouille: Preheat the oven to 140°c fan. Put a deep sauté pan over a medium heat and add the oil. Add the onion and cook for 3-4 minutes until soft without colour. Add the garlic and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add the peppers and cook for 5 minutes. Add a touch of water to prevent burning, if needed. Add the tinned tomatoes and combine all the ingredients well.
- In a separate pan, boil the vinegar and sugar together until the sugar has dissolved. Pour into the vegetable mix. Place a lid on the pan and turn down the heat to low. Simmer for 10-15 minutes, or until the vegetables have softened. Season with salt and pepper and fold in the basil and oregano. Transfer to a serving dish.
- Arrange the sliced aubergine, courgette and tomatoes alternately around the edges, making sure they overlap, leaving a gap in the middle. Bake for 1 hour until soft.
Recipe © The Royal Navy | https://royalnavyshop.co.uk/
We continue to bring you shipshape recipes from Galley – The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Cookbook.
We present a tasty recipe for a Spiced Roasted Leg of Lamb with Dauphinoise and Ratatouille .
Britain has always had a rich naval history, with food often playing a central role on ships and at events from the staple ‘hard tack’ biscuits of Admiral Nelson’s days to the sumptuous feasts prepared by today’s Royal Navy chefs.
Celebrating and showcasing the traditions and innovations of this unique culinary world is Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of ESS Defence, all proceeds from the sale of every copy will go towards the charity’s essential work in support of serving personnel, veterans and their families.
Galley shines a light on the incredible skill and talent found within this demanding industry, thanks to the contributions of 20 professional chefs with a connection to the Royal Navy. Each has shared a starter, main and dessert – some from competition-winning menus – alongside their journey through active service and beyond. There’s also a mouth-watering seven hour lamb recipe from Michel Roux Jr, who himself served in the French military and has endorsed the book.
This unique publication also features a foreword by The Princess Royal; Princess Anne holds the honorary title of Admiral in the Queen’s Royal Navy and introduces readers to the recipes of Galley with a few personal recommendations for those who haven’t found their sea legs yet!
In addition to the recipes, the book is packed with insights into Navy life and traditions. From the strictly observed toasts of Trafalgar Night, commemorating Lord Admiral Nelson’s victory in battle, to the story of how a handwritten recipe book by a naval chef who served from 1923 to the end of World War II came to light, there’s so much to learn in this fascinating collection of naval trivia and British maritime history.
For anyone with an interest in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, or any keen cook wanting to throw the perfect dinner party, Galley offers inspiration and information in a book like no other that supports a highly deserving cause.
100% of the proceeds from the sale of each copy of the book go directly to delivering the life-long support to beneficiaries.
Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook, published by Meze Publishing, is a 240-page hardback and retails at £25. It will be available to purchase from Waterstones.com and the Royal Navy online shop.