A dream recipe for all chocolate lovers – Petit Antoine
Petit Antoine (Serves 4)
- For the almond cocoa streusel: 150g Demerara sugar
- 150g ground almonds
- 115g plain flour
- 25g cocoa powder
- Pinch of salt (1g)
- 150g butter, diced
- For the chocolate crumble: 160g chocolate
- 30g sunflower oil
- 130g chocolate pearls or Coco Pops
- For the dark chocolate mousse: 3 egg yolks
- 30g caster sugar
- 200g dark chocolate
- 300g whipping cream
- For the coffee cream: 200ml double cream
- 1 heaped tbsp icing sugar
- 1 capful coffee liqueur
- For the mango coulis: 1 whole ripe mango
- 300ml pre-made mango coulis
- 1 tbsp caster sugar
- For the salted popcorn: 7g vegetable oil
- For the tarte tatin, roll the puff pastry out to a thickness of about 2mm, then cut out four circles about 10cm in diameter. To prepare the pineapple, remove the skin and any eyes, quarter and core it, then slice the fruit into even pieces. Pat dry to remove excess moisture.
- Make a direct caramel by heating a pan on the stove and gently melting the caster sugar, using a spoon to ensure it melts and colours evenly, until it becomes a light golden caramel. Remove from the heat and add the cubed butter, stirring well until it is completely incorporated.
- Pour a thin layer of caramel on the base of each tatin pan or individual foil dishes. Place the sliced pineapple on top of the caramel, then drape a circle of pastry over the top of the pineapple and tuck it in well around the edges to completely encase the fruit.
- Place the tarts on a tray in a preheated oven at 220°c to cook for 18 to 20 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown. Remove from the oven and leave to rest for 1 minute to let the caramel cool and set slightly before turning out.
- For the soufflé: Prepare the ramekins by brushing the bases and up the sides with melted butter. Fill them with caster sugar and empty out so only a thin coating is left. Add the pectin to the passionfruit purée in a small pan and bring to the boil while whisking continuously. When this mixture is jam-like, pour it through a sieve into a bowl and set aside.
- Whisk the egg whites and caster sugar together until stiff. Fold the meringue mixture through the warm purée in three stages and incorporate well. Spoon into prepared moulds and level the surface. Bake in a preheated oven at 175°c for approximately 6 minutes and serve immediately.
- For the fruit salad: Make a stock syrup by bringing the sugar and water to the boil in a small pan. Add the finely chopped chilli and lime zest, cover with cling film and allow to cool. Stir in a few drops of Tabasco to taste. Neatly dice the fruits and place them in a bowl, then pour over the chilled syrup and allow to infuse before serving.
Today we bring you a final tasty recipe from Galley – The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Cookbook.
We present a sweet treat, in the form of a Petit Antoine – a chocolatiers’ dream.
Britain has always had a rich naval history, with food often playing a central role on ships and at events from the staple ‘hard tack’ biscuits of Admiral Nelson’s days to the sumptuous feasts prepared by today’s Royal Navy chefs.
Celebrating and showcasing the traditions and innovations of this unique culinary world is Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of ESS Defence, all proceeds from the sale of every copy will go towards the charity’s essential work in support of serving personnel, veterans and their families.
Galley shines a light on the incredible skill and talent found within this demanding industry, thanks to the contributions of 20 professional chefs with a connection to the Royal Navy. Each has shared a starter, main and dessert – some from competition-winning menus – alongside their journey through active service and beyond. There’s also a mouth-watering seven hour lamb recipe from Michel Roux Jr, who himself served in the French military and has endorsed the book.
This unique publication also features a foreword by The Princess Royal; Princess Anne holds the honorary title of Admiral in the Queen’s Royal Navy and introduces readers to the recipes of Galley with a few personal recommendations for those who haven’t found their sea legs yet!
In addition to the recipes, the book is packed with insights into Navy life and traditions. From the strictly observed toasts of Trafalgar Night, commemorating Lord Admiral Nelson’s victory in battle, to the story of how a handwritten recipe book by a naval chef who served from 1923 to the end of World War II came to light, there’s so much to learn in this fascinating collection of naval trivia and British maritime history.
For anyone with an interest in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, or any keen cook wanting to throw the perfect dinner party, Galley offers inspiration and information in a book like no other that supports a highly deserving cause.
100% of the proceeds from the sale of each copy of the book go directly to delivering the life-long support to beneficiaries.
Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook, published by Meze Publishing, is a 240-page hardback and retails at £25. It will be available to purchase from Waterstones.com and the Royal Navy online shop.