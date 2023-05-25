A delicious strawberry and cream pavlova
strawberry and cream pavlova (serves 8)
- 150g Egg Whites
- 250g Sugar
- 200ml Double Cream
- ¼ Vanilla Pod seeds
- 30g Icing Sugar
- For the meringue: In a mixer, whisk the egg whites at full speed, as it reaches full volume start to gradually pour in the sugar. Mix for a few minutes until the whites have formed a ribbon effect. Spoon eight equal mounds on a tray with grease proof paper. Cook at 90°C for 1h 40min then set aside.
- For the Chantilly cream: In a mixing bowl whip up the cream, sugar and vanilla pods to soft peaks. Cover with cling film then set aside.
- For the macerated strawberries: Stir the strawberries together in a bowl with the icing sugar. Allow to sit at room temperature for 30 minutes, then set aside.
- To assemble: Spoon a dollop of cream in the centre of a plate of your choice. Make a slight well in the centre of the cream and add a spoonful of macerated berries. Place the pavlova on top to finish. We dust the Pavlova with a little dried raspberry powder, icing sugar works just as well.
Recipe © Roy Brett | https://www.ondinerestaurant.co.uk/
Chef Roy Brett, from Ondine Oyster & Grill in Edinburgh, shares his delicious strawberry and cream pavlova recipe with Scottish Field.
Roy says: ‘Late Spring is by far the most exciting time of the year for all kitchens. The colourful change in produce and the distinct aromas fill the air that summer is fast approaching. The first of the seasons strawberries make their way from France, followed by the start of the British season.
‘We love the berries from Blacketyside Farmhouse in Leven. Grown with great care and attention.’