A delicious recipe for steamed mussels – Asian style

At the Captain’s Galley in northern Scotland catch of the day comes straight from the sea to the plate.

Chef Jim Cowie strides through his kitchen at the Captain’s Galley seafood restaurant in Scrabster, leading the way to inspect the day’s catch.

In his white ice box lie hake, monkfish and tusk, all ready for their journey through the kitchen, which a sign on the door proclaims is the ‘engine room’ of the restaurant.

Jim’s fish and shellfish couldn’t be any fresher – he buys his produce from the fishermen who sell their catches at the port of Scrabster, just outside Thurso on the Caithness coast.

The menu even lists which boats caught which fish in which area, and John plans to include a map in the future to give customers a better idea of where their dinner was caught.

‘Sustainability’ is one of the buzz words in the restaurant trade at the moment but for Jim it’s a way of life. He won’t list fish on the menu if they’re not in season and is a champion of unusual species.

‘If customers can try a fish in my restaurant and enjoy it then they will go and ask for it in the shops,’ explains Jim. ‘That helps to ease the pressure on some of the over-fished stocks.’

The Captain’s Galley, The Harbour, Scrabster, KW14 7UJ. Tel: 01847 894999.

(This feature was originally published in 2015)