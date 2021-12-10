A delicious haggis wellington to try at home
Haggis Wellington
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 50 g butter
- 200 g chestnut mushrooms, chopped
- 2-3 thyme sprigs
- Salt
- Pepper
- 500 g Macsween Vegetarian Haggis
- 320g all butter puff pastry
- 1 egg, beaten
- Preheat the oven to 200C.
- In a medium frying pan heat the olive oil and butter and cook the mushrooms with thyme leaves, salt and pepper over low heat for 10 minutes.
- Process the cooked mushrooms in a blender or a food processor to a paste. Cool and set aside.
- On a floured surface roll out the puff pastry into a rectangular shape until 2cm thick or use a ready rolled pastry sheet.
- Spread the mushroom paste all over while leaving a 2cm border. Place the vegetarian haggis in the middle of the pastry sheet; brush the exposed border with a beaten egg. Carefully bring one end over while tucking the sides, and then do the same with the other end. The ends of the puff pastry should overlap, pinch them securely and brush all over with an egg wash.
- Transfer the Wellington on a parchment lined baking sheet seam side down.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 45 minutes until puffed up and golden. Serve with potatoes and seasonal greens.
Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/recipes/
Christmas is the perfect time to enjoy food and really indulge ourselves.
Here’s a twist on an old favourite, to make the perfect Sunday lunch, in a recipe from Macsween.
Producing more than 1334 tonnes of haggis this year alone, Macsween of Edinburgh has seen immense growth over the past year with an increase of 8% in haggis production, meaning the company has enough to serve Christmas dinners across the UK.
Since launching the vegetarian haggis in 2017, sales have increased by 5% over the past year and they are expecting this to be a record Christmas.
Macsween of Edinburgh is a third-generation family business that produces multi- award-winning products including classic haggis, gluten-free haggis, vegetarian and vegan-friendly haggis and black pudding. Nutritious, versatile and quick to cook, Macsween of Edinburgh’s products are perfect for adding a tasty and nutritious twist to a variety of recipes.