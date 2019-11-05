Put your prosecco palette to the test – with pizza

Edinburgh’s Cold Town House has launched its very own prosecco tasting flight which is set to delight fizz fanatics across the city.

Guests can put their prosecco palette to the test in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket with a line up of three specially selected glasses of fizz which each have their own unique flavour profiles and tasting notes.

For £15, customers will be able to enjoy three different glasses of prosecco along with a stone baked Neapolitan ‘pizzette’. The flight allows prosecco lovers to explore the range of Italian fizz on offer at Cold Town House.

During the flight, guests will sample Prosecco di Malia, which features hints of pears and apples, Prosecco V Dogarina, a modern take on the wine, and Prosecco Asolo DOCG, from the premium prosecco region of Asolo.

The prosecco tasting flight is accompanied by a Cold Town House ‘pizzette’ made in the venue’s authentic custom made Neapolitan pizza oven. Guests can choose between a margherita or vegan pizza made using its signature dough fermented in Cold Town Beer for 24 hours creating a light and airy pizza base.

Jamie Napier, general manager at Cold Town House said: ‘We are challenging people to explore and have fun with the wonderful world of Italian fizz at Cold Town House with our brand new Prosecco Tasting Flights. Prosecco is a firm favourite on the drinks list and we wanted to find an accessible way for our guests to discover our range of fizz on offer. The Prosecco Tasting Flight is a fun interactive way to learn more about the hugely popular drink and we hope that our guests will be able to learn something new!

‘Our stone-baked Neapolitan pizza is the perfect accompaniment to the three different varieties of prosecco. The light and airy base pairs beautifully with the tasting flight making is a great activity to be enjoyed with friends in the run up to the festive season.”

Cold Town House’s Prosecco Tasting Flight is available from Friday 1st November. Pre-booking is essential.

Cold Town House is at 4 Grassmarket, EH1 2JU. The bar and restaurant is open from 11am on weekdays and 10am on Saturdays and Sundays until late every day of the week offering locally sourced food, drinks and live entertainment.

For further information about Cold Town House and booking enquiries, visit www.coldtownhouse.co.uk.