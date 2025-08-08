Producer’s Corner: Keith Paterson, Shore Seaweed Chips

Seaweed has long been a staple of many cultures, particularly in Asia, but the Western diet seems to have forgotten it.

One of the most nutritionally dense ingredients on the planet. It’s bursting with minerals, antioxidants and prebiotic fibre. So much so that just two grams a day is all you need for its benefits.

One of its key advantages is Iodine. Just a small amount of seaweed can provide you daily needed intake for Iodine, a mineral which contributes to weight management, metabolism, cognitive function and healthy hair and skin.

But a seaweed chip firm based in Wick, is determined to put this largely untapped natural Scottish resource on the map.

Keith Paterson started the company in 2020 and it’s been growing rapidly ever since, selling more than one million bags of his moreish, savoury umami chips.

‘The idea behind the brand was to connect this incredible natural product to consumers in a way that was familiar, tasty and convenient,’ Keith said.

‘I’ve worked in the food industry in Scotland for the last 20 years. The majority of that time I spent in export, selling Scottish brands and products around the world.

‘A major take away from those roles was seeing the different cuisines, diets and grocery products from the different counties and cultures.

‘For instance, seeing first hand how seaweed played such a mainstream role in diets around Asia and witnessing innovative start up brands in the US experimenting with seaweed.

‘Seaweed is a largely untapped natural resource in Scotland. As a food source, it’s completely sustainable with no need for fertilisers, fresh water or feed to grow. However, it’s not played a part in our diets.

‘Seaweed is also a complicated ingredient to use, with lots of different species that all look and taste different, so there are some barriers there.

‘We are now starting to see more and more chefs becoming familiar with seaweed, understanding its benefits as a culinary ingredient in restaurants.’

The seaweed is hand harvested in the North-East coast around Wick before being air dried then milled into a powder and mixed with the other ingredients, predominantly quinoa, to make the chip.

It takes around 20g of freshly harvested seaweed to make each 80g share bag of Shore Chips which come in four flavours and are often described as a cross between a prawn cracker and a Quaver.

‘Our seaweed is hand harvested in the North-East coast around Wick,’ Keith said.

‘This area provides the perfect environment for wild, clean, nutritious seaweed to grow. It’s all done sustainably with the seaweed being hand cut only when it’s in season, so it’s in peak condition.

‘The type of seaweed and the quality of it is very important. The type is a bit of a trade secret. It took us a long time to work out the best species to use, one that created the flavour we wanted.

‘We wanted it to deliver a moreish savoury umami flavour to the chips, while also allowing us to add less salt due to seaweed’s naturally salty flavour.

‘We have four flavours in the range: Sweet Sriracha, Peking Duck, Salt & Balsamic and Lightly Salted. Two of which, the Peking Duck & Sweet Sriracha have both won Great Taste Awards. Yet it is probably our newest flavour, Salt & Balsamic, that is just about selling best at the moment.

‘We sold well over a million bags last year and have been growing rapidly. The main feedback we get from customers is that it’s great to have a snack that is better for them, yet tastes great.

‘After all, we snack for enjoyment, so flavour is so important. The rest is just a bonus.’

