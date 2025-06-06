Producer’s Corner: Charlie Aitken, Rum Cay

Charlie Aitken grew up listening to stories from his grandparents about their time living near the island of Rum Cay in the Bahamas, during the 1970s.

The Aitken family, including Charlie’s father, spent much of their life living and working there, and it gave them a fresh perspective on life.

When they eventually returned to Scotland, they brought the island’s way of life with them, even naming their family home in Glasgow, Rum Cay, inspired by Bahamian architecture.

It was while looking through old family polaroids of his grandparents in the Bahamas that Charlie came up with the idea to create his own Scottish rum, named after the very island his family spent so much time.

He was trying to get his hands some Bahamian rum but couldn’t find or source any in the UK. That small frustration planted a seed.

‘The idea for Rum Cay came to me during the COVID lockdowns,’ Charlie said.

‘I had begun to explore new and different spirits in the house with my dad, he shared with me his favourite whisky and rums. After reflecting on their time in The Bahamas we tried to get our hands on some Bahamian rum but couldn’t find or source any in the UK.

‘From there, I first had to finish university and then plan how I would bring Rum Cay Rum to life.

‘I started by tasting a wide range of rums on the market — white, gold, dark, and spiced — to understand the landscape.’

It also happened to be the same time Charlie was preparing to say goodbye to Rum Cay, his family home. He didn’t want that chapter to close and was looking for a way to keep his family history alive.

‘When my grandparents returned to Scotland, they brought the spirit of The Bahamas with them — not just in stories, but in the way they lived,’ Charlie said.

‘They built their home, Rum Cay, in Glasgow, inspired by Bahamian architecture, and the moment you stepped inside, you could feel just how different and special it was.

‘The house was alive with colour: rich purple carpets with vibrant pink and blue accents, bold curtains and furniture that echoed the vibrancy of The Bahamas.

‘It was filled with reminders of their time there — conch shells, vintage rum bottles, Bahamian trinkets, plates, and paintings.

‘It all made perfect sense when you heard about their time in The Bahamas.

‘When we recently visited, we were struck by how familiar it felt — even the curtains in our accommodation mirrored the same colours and patterns from Rum Cay.

‘My Nonna was the biggest influence in moving to The Bahamas. She worked as an air hostess and, from learning about the place through her travels, something about The Bahamas spoke to her.’

Charlie has now produced his first batch of Rum Cay, a premium spiced rum distilled in Royal Deeside, and his Nonna lives on in every bottle.

‘Sadly, both of my grandparents have passed away, but they remain a huge part of the inspiration behind Rum Cay,’ Charlie said.

‘My Nonna had a real love for rum, and I know she would have been one of our biggest fans. Rum Cay Rum is a continuation of the story they started.

‘Her courage to follow her heart set the tone for the life they built, and that same spirit lives on in every bottle of Rum Cay.

‘You’ll see her on the back of the bottle, captured in a polaroid with a rum cocktail in hand — a nod to her adventurous spirit and the inspiration she brought to everything that followed.

‘I absolutely loved my grandparents way of life — the free-spiritedness, the unwavering trust and faith people had in one another.

‘It was a time before social media, when genuine connection was cherished above all else.

‘They embraced life as it came, they didn’t meticulously plan their life or worry about what everyone else was doing. They simply lived in the moment, pursuing what they loved, not what was expected.

‘There was less pressure to be on trend or to portray the perfect moment. And by not striving to “live their best life,” they somehow did. There’s something powerful in that.

‘That’s the spirit we’ve bottled with Rum Cay. It’s an invitation to come together, a reminder to gather your people, and let the moment take shape naturally.’

Charlie created the recipe for the Rum Cay, which can be enjoyed neat, with a mixer, or in a range of cocktails, himself, having gained a qualification from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling.

The spirit uses water straight from the mineral-rich springs of Aberdeenshire, which Charlie says gives a smoothness and clarity to the spirit.

‘Our rum is distilled in Royal Deeside, Aberdeen, where we draw on generations of distilling knowledge to ensure the quality of every drop,’ he said.

‘One of the most special aspects is the water we use — it comes straight from the mineral-rich springs of Royal Deeside. That fresh Scottish water adds a unique smoothness and clarity to the spirit.

Infused with mango and pineapple, it opens with rich aromas of ripe tropical fruit, followed by smooth layers of cassia, ginger, and star anise.

‘One of my favourite serves is simple but full of flavour: a lowball glass packed with ice, a measure of Rum Cay Rum, topped with cloudy apple juice just below the rim, and finished with a small squeeze of lime — leave the wedge in the glass for that extra touch,’ Charlie said.

Charlie now plans to introduce his rum to consumers through a multi-use pop-up space throughout the country this year.

