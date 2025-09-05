Producer’s Corner: Anona Gow, Pitscandly Farm

When Anona Gow began her career as a lawyer, she never imagined that one day she’d swap the courtroom for running a deer farm in Angus.

But after meeting husband Jeremy, a third-generation deer farmer at Pitscandly Farm near Forfar, life took an unexpected turn.

Life on the farm is certainly a far cry from legal practice, but stepping back from law came at just the right time for Anona who has written a cookbook dedicated to her love of championing venison.

‘Life has changed completely and yet, in many ways, it feels like I’ve simply followed a natural progression,’ Anona said.

‘I really did enjoy my time as a lawyer. It’s incredibly rewarding work, and I haven’t closed the door on it entirely.

‘But stepping back from law came at just the right time. It gave me the space to focus on the family, the farm, and the creative side of life I hadn’t yet explored.

‘While law had variety, the farm takes it to a whole new level. And although farmers never really get a weekend off, I wouldn’t trade it.

‘Being outdoors, working closely with nature, and building something so personal with my family has been a hugely fulfilling journey. It’s a very different path, but one I’m loving every step of.

‘One of the biggest joys of this new chapter was writing my cookbook The Venison Kitchen.

‘After years of cooking with venison for my family, it was a thrill, and a real labour of love, to bring together the kind of practical, inspiring recipes I felt were missing from kitchen shelves.’

Pitscandly is a true haven for deer. Nestled in the rolling countryside of rural Angus, the farm spans 300 acres of diverse and unspoiled terrain.

The large escarpment provides natural cover for the herd of 250 deer while the marsh at the top of the hill becomes a favourite spot during the rutting season, especially for stags who love to wallow there.

Anona says what sets deer farming at Pitscandly apart is how closely it mirrors a natural life. Unlike traditional livestock farming, deer here are largely left to their own rhythms.

They calve naturally, graze freely on lush grass, and experience minimal human interference.

‘In many ways, it’s the best of both worlds: the freedom of the wild combined with the security and nutrition of a well-managed farm. It’s no wonder they thrive here,’ she said.

‘The key difference between wild and farmed venison comes down to consistency and flavour.

‘Farmed venison, usually from red deer, tends to offer a reliably tender texture and mild, rich flavour.

‘That’s because the deer are generally culled at around two to three years old, when the meat is at its best.

‘With good grazing and minimal stress, you get beautifully consistent meat every time.

‘Wild Venison can be a bit more unpredictable—but that’s part of its charm. No matter your preference, the most important thing is to eat local.

For Anona, venison, whether wild or farmed, is one of the most delicious, healthy, and sustainable meats we can eat and she is passionate about encouraging everyone to eat more.

For far too long, venison was seen as an expensive, luxury meat – old-fashioned, hard to find, and only something for game hunters to enjoy in winter.

Whether slow-cooked, barbecued, or used in everyday family meals, venison really does deserve a more regular place on our plates, Anona says.

‘With six different types of deer roaming the UK, I truly believe venison should be celebrated as Scotland’s national meat.

‘Venison is one of the best-kept secrets when it comes to healthy, sustainable eating. It’s a fantastic source of high-quality protein and ticks so many boxes for modern diets.

‘Naturally lean, low in fat, and lower in cholesterol than even skinless chicken, Venison is a brilliant option for those looking to eat healthily without sacrificing flavour.

‘It’s also rich in iron, higher than most other red meats, and packed with essential Omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart and brain health.

‘And let’s not forget sustainability. Whether wild or farmed locally, Venison has a much lower environmental footprint than intensively farmed meats, making it a smart choice for those wanting to eat more consciously.’

The growing interest in Anona’s venison recipes, shared on their deer farm’s website, inspired her to write a venison cookbook.

The Venison Kitchen includes more than 100 recipes, from everyday dishes such as casseroles, as well as more adventurous options like Thai venison with fried egg.

‘More and more people are genuinely interested in where their food comes from, how it’s raised, and the values behind it.

‘The rise of the field to fork movement is a reflection of that—and for us, it’s at the heart of everything we do.

‘It’s especially encouraging to see how knowledgeable and curious shoppers have become, not just about meat, but about all their produce.

‘We’ve noticed a real and growing appetite for our venison, not just locally at farmers markets, but across the UK through farm shops and our nationwide deliveries.

‘The Venison Kitchen has been selling really well. One of the biggest reasons I wrote the cookbook was to dispel some common myths about venison.

‘I want people to enjoy venison all year round, whether that’s through simple, family-friendly recipes or dinner party show stoppers.

‘My dream? For every kitchen to have a copy of The Venison Kitchen, one that’s well-thumbed, covered in food stains, and bursting with memories of meals shared and enjoyed. That, to me, is the mark of a truly loved cookbook.

‘I always say, if I can do these recipes then you can too, so pour yourself a glass of something delicious and have a go.’

