Equi’s opens bigger ice cream factory

ICE cream maker Equi’s marked its centenary by flitting from Hamilton to its new factory in Rutherglen.

The £1.7 million facility was opened in time for Christmas.

Managing director David Equi said: “When my grandfather, Pietro, immigrated to Scotland from Tuscany in Italy he started the small independent café that we know today as Equi’s Hamilton.

“Our new factory allows us to take our ambitious plans for production and growth to the next level.”

Production manager Gary Munro added: “This is a real game changer for the ice cream industry in Scotland.

“Our purpose-built unit has been designed to be as efficient and environmentally sustainable as possible with major upgrades in machinery.

“It’s unlike anything else in Scotland today.

“In addition to a 90% drop in water usage, our steam boiler uses 66% less gas and we continue to work with suppliers who allow us to support local businesses and further reduce our food miles, including Park Farm [which supplies] our milk from ten miles away.”

Pietro Equi moved to Scotland in 1914 when he was 15 years old and founded in ice cream making business in 1922.

