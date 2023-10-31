Pierhouse Hotel crowned Scotland’s Restaurant of the Year

The Pierhouse Hotel & Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin in Argyll has been crowned Scotland’s Restaurant of the Year.

Tucked away on the shores of Loch Linnhe, The Pierhouse offers breathtaking views to the islands of Lismore and Mull.

The small hotel and renowned Scottish seafood restaurant is led by head chef Michael Leathley and is one of Argyll’s most idyllic and romantic destinations.

It was crowned ‘National Restaurant of the Year’ at the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards 2023-24.

The Pierhouse is part of The Wee Hotel Company, which includes the world-famous Three Chimneys on the Isle of Skye.

Founder Gordon Campbell Gray was also presented with the prestigious ‘Vision and Endeavour’ award and General Manager Fiona McLean won a gold award for ‘Senior Manager’ of the year.

Now in its twentieth year, the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards honour the outstanding success, achievement and distinction across Scotland’s hotel and hospitality industry.

The awards are judged by an independent panel of travel writers, industry experts and peers.

‘It’s a real honour to have been named Scotland’s ‘National Restaurant of the Year’, said Fiona McLean, General Manager at The Pierhouse Hote.

‘We’re also extremely proud of our founder Gordon Campbell Gray for his prestigious ‘Vision and Endeavour’ award, as well as my personal achievement as ‘Senior Manager’ of the year.

‘Thanks goes to our incredible team who work so hard to ensure our wee corner of Argyll gives the warmest of welcomes to all our guests.

‘Our head chef Michael Leathley also works with a close network of the region’s best local producers and suppliers.

‘None of this would be possible without our guests visiting, returning and sharing the story of The Pierhouse.’

Menus at The Pierhouse include the freshest langoustines, mussels and lobsters harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran, just 10 minutes from the hotel.

The Pierhouse restaurant has three silver stars, two AA rosettes and is also included in the Michelin Guide for Great Britain and Ireland 2023.

